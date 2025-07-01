Sioux Falls Comeback Hands Saltdogs Defeat

July 1, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Sioux Falls, South Dakota - The Lincoln Saltdogs were defeated by the Sioux Falls Canaries, 4-2, Tuesday night, at Sioux Falls Stadium. The Canaries battled back from a 2-0 deficit and after tying the game in the sixth, added a pair of late inning runs, handing Lincoln the loss, in the series opener.

Sioux Falls (27-20) scored four runs with eleven hits and committed one error. Lincoln (22-26) had two runs with five hits and no errors, in a game that lasted two hours and eighteen minutes, in front of 1,027 fans.

Lincoln started the scoring in the top of the third inning. With one out, Brody Fahr doubled off Sioux Falls starter, Tanner Brown. The next batter, Danny Bautista, Jr., singled, driving home Fahr, to make it 1-0. Bautista, Jr. advanced to second on a balk. Then, Kyle Battle brought Bautista, Jr. home with a base hit, to make it a 2-0 Lincoln lead.

The Canaries tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. Trevor Achenbaugh led off the inning with a walk, against Saltdogs starter Dylan Castaneda. Two batters later, Jordan Barth hit a Castaneda 1-1 pitch deep over the left field wall for a two-run home run, to tie the game, 2-2.

Sioux Falls took the lead in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Josh Rehwaldt singled. Then, Jordan Barth doubled. The next batter, Mike Hart, singled, driving in Rehwaldt, to make it a 3-2, Canaries lead.

The Canaries added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. Facing Lincoln reliever Dylan Beck, Mike Hart drew a two-out walk. Then, Peter Zimmerman singled. The next batter, Scott Combs, singled, bringing home Hart, to make the score, 4-2.

In the top of the ninth, Clint Coulter led off the inning with a walk against Sioux Falls reliever Christian Cosby. After Yusniel Diaz flew out to right field, Max Hewitt reached on a fielder's choice which forced out Coulter at second base. Then, Cosby got Drew DeVine to fly out to right field for the final out of the game.

Sioux Falls starter Tanner Brown (4-2) earned the win, pitching 7.0 innings, giving up two runs off five hits, struck out four and walked one. Will Levine pitched 1.0 inning and struck out two. Christian Cosby (5) earned the save, pitching 1.0 inning, and walked one.

Lincoln starter Dylan Castaneda (1-3) took the loss, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up three runs off eight hits, struck out four and walked one. Gaylon Viney pitched 1.0 inning, gave up one hit and struck out one. Dylan Beck pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one run off two hits and walked two.

Offensively for the Canaries, Jordan Barth was 3-for-4 with a two-run home run. Mike Hart was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Peter Zimmerman was 2-for-4. Scott Combs was 1-for-4 and drove in one run. Joe Vos went 2-for-3.

For Lincoln, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Kyle Battle was 1-for-3 and drove in one run.

Game two of the series is Wednesday night. RHP Jhon Vargas (2-0, 3.86 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. Sioux Falls will throw LHP Thomas Dorminy (5-0, 2.09 ERA). First pitch is 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, with audio streaming live at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

The next Saltdogs home game is Friday, July 11th, when Lincoln returns to Haymarket Park to play the Chicago Dogs, at 7:05 p.m. That game is a "Fireworks Friday" game, with the post-game extravaganza. Also, it's "Free Shirt Friday", with shirts thrown into the crowd, sponsored by Abante Marketing. In addition, there will be a Saltdogs Socks Giveaway, sponsored by Schaefer's. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.