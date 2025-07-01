Cardiac 'Cats Rally in Eighth to Win Third Game against Monarchs

(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats scored two runs in the eighth inning to complete a comeback and beat the Kansas City Monarchs 5-4 at the U.S Steel Yard.

Down 4-3 in the eighth, Gary had their backs against the wall. With the bases loaded, Andres Noriega took a hit by pitch to the arm, and tied the game 4-4. Then, Ernny Ordoñez knocked in his first RBI of the season to put the 'Cats ahead 5-4.

Another hero on Tuesday was Olivier Basabe. Basabe finished 2-for-3 with a walk and scored twice.

Player of the game Andres Noriega gave Gary a spark early with a two-run double in the fifth inning.

Kansas City had taken a 2-0 lead earlier on an RBI fielder's choice from Micah Pries and an RBI single from Jorge Bonifacio. Noriega had tied the game twice on a double, and a hit-by-pitch.

Micah Pries also sent a two-run homer in the seventh which put a scare to RailCats fans, and gave Kansas City that 4-3 late lead.

RailCats pitching held Kansas City to six hits while striking out nine. The teams will meet again for game six of the series on Wednesday for a 6:45 pm C.T. first pitch at the Steel Yard. Tomorrow's game is Military Appreciation Night you can buy tickets on Tixr.com/RailCatsBaseball or call at 219-882-2255.







