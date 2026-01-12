Goldeyes Re-Sign Utility Man Lynch

Published on January 12, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Monday the re-signing of infielder Keshawn Lynch.

Lynch (first name pronounced KEE-shawn) played in 79 games for the club in 2025, batting .267 with 15 doubles, two triples, one home run, and 27 runs batted in. Defensively, he spent time at three different positions (second base, third base, and left field), committing just seven errors in 280 chances.

The 29-year-old arrived in Winnipeg in 2024 after playing the 2023 season with the Cleburne Railroaders under Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. In 2024, Lynch played in 69 games and hit .203 with two home runs and 26 RBIs in his first season with the Goldeyes.

Chosen in the 14th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks out of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (Bradenton, Florida), Lynch spent three years in their system.

The native of Lake Hamilton, Florida, reached the Class-A level with the Kane County Cougars - then of the Midwest League - in 2019.

Lynch has compiled a career .237 batting average with 58 doubles, eight triples, seven home runs, and 133 RBIs in 392 games.

"Keshawn being back is a big deal for a number of reasons," said Watkins. "Apart from being a really good, versatile player, he is an extremely important person for our team and our clubhouse. He brings energy every day and keeps things loose for everybody. I was happy we got a chance to see him in the lineup more last season, and he definitely took advantage of his opportunities. He is going to be a big factor yet again for us this season."

Winnipeg now has 13 players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.

2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP James Bradwell

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Derrick Cherry

RHP James Colyer

IF/OF Mason Dobie

RHP Ben Kowalski

LHP Weston Lombard

IF Keshawn Lynch

OF Noah Marcelo

RHP Noah Millikan

OF Max Murphy

RHP Willian Suárez

LHP Quinn Waterhouse

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.







American Association Stories from January 12, 2026

Goldeyes Re-Sign Utility Man Lynch - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.