The Final Homestand of the Season Is Here

Published on August 26, 2025 under American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers are home for the final homestand of the season, looking to close in on the West Division regular-season crown and wanting to say a big thank you to the fans of Siouxland. Join the Explorers for Fan Appreciation Week at Lewis and Clark Park against the rival Sioux Falls Canaries. Explorers fans can redeem unused game tickets for admission to any of the games, and they can save 15% in the team store. The X's will auction off our game-worn red jerseys, and fans can enjoy discounted Jermiah Johnson and Carbliss all week long. The Explorers have the best record in the American Association and have their course set for a deep playoff run. Come out and join us at Lewis and Clark as the Explorers say thank you with plenty of specials to close out the home season!

Explorers Opponents

The Sioux Falls Canaries August 26-28

Tuesday, August 26-7:05 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Wednesday, August 27-7:05 p.m.

WEENIE WEDNESDAYS: Get $2 hot dogs all game long!

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your furry friend to enjoy the game with you and cheer on the Explorers together!

Thursday, August 28-7:05 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY: 12 oz Busch Light and Coors Light plus $2 Pepsi products.

GIFT BASKET GIVEAWAY: One lucky fan will receive a gift basket every inning.

Following the series with the Canaries, the Explorers will close out the regular season with a four-game weekend series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes in Canada. Playoff tickets for home playoff game number one are on sale now at the Lewis and Clark Box Office or online at xsbaseball.com. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and1360 AM. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

