Lake Country DockHounds Announce 2026 Alternate Identity: the Wisconsin Dive Bars

Oconomowoc, WI - In Wisconsin, dive bars are more than just places to grab a cold beer - they're part of the state's culture. From small-town corners to lake country staples, these local institutions are where stories are shared, friendships are made, and neon lights glow a little brighter after a long day.

Now, the Lake Country DockHounds are bringing that unmistakable Wisconsin dive bar spirit to the ballpark. From July 7-9, 2026, the team will embrace a brand-new alternate identity: The Wisconsin Dive Bars.

"Dive bars are a cornerstone of Wisconsin life," said Bryan Giese, Director of Marketing for the Lake Country DockHounds. "From the low ceilings and well-worn bar stools to classic beers like Pabst Blue Ribbon and Schlitz, these places are all about community. We wanted to capture that spirit for our fans and celebrate the local establishments that have shaped Wisconsin culture for generations."

Specialty Jerseys Celebrate Wisconsin Bars

In a first-of-its-kind tribute, the DockHounds will debut specialty jerseys for Wisconsin Dive Bars games featuring the names of over 150 local bars from across the state. Fans will see their favorite local hangouts represented on the field, making each jersey a celebration of Wisconsin's dive bar culture and its role in communities statewide.

During Wisconsin Dive Bars games, fans can expect a full dive bar experience inside the ballpark, including themed entertainment, specialty promotions, exclusive merchandise, and in-game surprises. The initiative also honors the local bars that sponsor teams, host watch parties, support charities, and provide communities with a place to gather year-round.

"This isn't just a fun rebrand," said Giese. "It's a nod to the traditions and character that make Wisconsin special. The specialty jerseys with over 150 bar names are our way of showing love to the local establishments that make our state so unique."

Fans are encouraged to grab a classic Wisconsin beer, take a seat, and enjoy baseball with a true local twist. Join us July 7-9, 2026, as the DockHounds transform into the Wisconsin Dive Bars - equal parts fun, nostalgic, and unmistakably Wisconsin.

For ticket information, visit www.dockhounds.com/Divebars or call 262-468-7750.

