Bunnies & Brunch at the Ballpark
Published on March 17, 2026 under American Association (AA)
Lake Country DockHounds News Release
Hop into spring with Bunnies & Brunch at the Ballpark on Saturday, April 4th at WBC Park! Enjoy a delicious brunch buffet, hands-on DIY craft stations for the kids, and the chance to snap adorable photos with real bunnies. It's the perfect family outing to celebrate the season together.
Enjoy an afternoon with great food, fun activities, and plenty of photo-worthy moments around the ballpark.
Date: Saturday, April 4
Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Location: Baird Wealth Management Club Level, WBC Park
Tickets
Adults: $45
Kids (ages 3-13): $25
Kids 2 & under: Free
DockHounds Dash participants can save $5 on their Bunnies & Brunch ticket!
Brunch Buffet
Carved Pork Loin - Custom Omelet Bar - French Toast & Syrup - Bacon - Chicken Strips - Mashed Potatoes - Seasonal Vegetables - Tater Tots - Greens & Dressing - Mixed Fruit - Dessert Display - Coffee & Juice Bar
Drink Specials:
$5 Drink Specials: Bunny Bellinis - Lavender Lemon Spritz - Draft Beer
Springtime Fun & Activities
Photos with Real Bunnies Ã°Å¸Ââ¡
DIY Craft Stations for Kids
Louie the Mascot Appearance
Goodie Bags for all Kids
RESERVE YOUR BRUNCH NOW
Bonus Event: The DockHounds Dash
Start your morning with the DockHounds Dash 5K Run/Walk before brunch! Participants can take $5 off their Bunnies & Brunch ticket, making it the perfect way to earn your pancakes before the fun begins.
American Association Stories from March 17, 2026
- Bunnies & Brunch at the Ballpark - Lake Country DockHounds
- Isom Lands Two Relievers - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Goldeyes Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Knowles Returns to Explorers - Sioux City Explorers
- Monarchs Sign Pembroke Hill Star Marcus Smith - Kansas City Monarchs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lake Country DockHounds Stories
- Bunnies & Brunch at the Ballpark
- The Road to the WBC Heads Through WBC Park
- Lake Country DockHounds Announce 2026 Alternate Identity: the Wisconsin Dive Bars
- Another DockHound on the Rise: Eric Torres' Journey Continues
- Lake Country DockHounds Launch Indoor Winter Farmer's Market