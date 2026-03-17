Bunnies & Brunch at the Ballpark

Published on March 17, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Hop into spring with Bunnies & Brunch at the Ballpark on Saturday, April 4th at WBC Park! Enjoy a delicious brunch buffet, hands-on DIY craft stations for the kids, and the chance to snap adorable photos with real bunnies. It's the perfect family outing to celebrate the season together.

Enjoy an afternoon with great food, fun activities, and plenty of photo-worthy moments around the ballpark.

Date: Saturday, April 4

Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Location: Baird Wealth Management Club Level, WBC Park

Tickets

Adults: $45

Kids (ages 3-13): $25

Kids 2 & under: Free

DockHounds Dash participants can save $5 on their Bunnies & Brunch ticket!

Brunch Buffet

Carved Pork Loin - Custom Omelet Bar - French Toast & Syrup - Bacon - Chicken Strips - Mashed Potatoes - Seasonal Vegetables - Tater Tots - Greens & Dressing - Mixed Fruit - Dessert Display - Coffee & Juice Bar

Drink Specials:

$5 Drink Specials: Bunny Bellinis - Lavender Lemon Spritz - Draft Beer

Springtime Fun & Activities

Photos with Real Bunnies Ã°Å¸Ââ¡

DIY Craft Stations for Kids

Louie the Mascot Appearance

Goodie Bags for all Kids

RESERVE YOUR BRUNCH NOW

Bonus Event: The DockHounds Dash

Start your morning with the DockHounds Dash 5K Run/Walk before brunch! Participants can take $5 off their Bunnies & Brunch ticket, making it the perfect way to earn your pancakes before the fun begins.







American Association Stories from March 17, 2026

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