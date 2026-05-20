Dogs Fall at Kansas City

Published on May 20, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs lost their road opener tonight to the Kansas City Monarchs 6-1 at Legends Field.

Eric Lin was terrific for the Dogs in his starting debut, tossing five innings of five hit, two-run ball, walking none and striking out seven. However, the Chicago offense mustered just six hits, and one run off four Kansas City pitchers.

Austin Hansen threw the first five innings for the Monarchs, allowing five hits and one run, while walking one and striking out two, earning his first win of the season.

The Dogs only run of the night came of the bat of Chance Sisco, who pounded his first homerun of the season in the fourth inning. Alvaro Gonzalez broke the game open in the sixth inning for Kansas City, with a two-run homerun, his first off the year against Dogs reliever Jose Acuna.

The middle game of the three-game set will take place tomorrow night at 6:35pm. It will be Steven Lacey for the Dogs, who is coming off of a five inning two-run performance on Opening Night and Jay Groome for the Monarchs. Catch the game live on aabaseball.tv.







American Association Stories from May 20, 2026

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