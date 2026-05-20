RedHawks Loan Matt Kroon to Mexican League

Published on May 20, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks loaned Matt Kroon to the Tigres de Quintana Roo in the Mexican League on Wednesday.

Through six games this season for the RedHawks, Kroon collected five runs and three RBIs over six hits, including two doubles and a home run. Kroon spent the 2025 season between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the Philadelphia Phillies Triple-A and High-A affiliates, respectively.

Quintana Roo is 11-17 this season in the Mexican League and are tied for eighth in LMB's South Division.







American Association Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.