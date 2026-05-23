Explorers Drop Home Opener

Published on May 22, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Sioux City's wild Friday night began with a five - run surge and ended in frustration, as the Explorers (4-4) couldn't hold an early lead and fell 14-7 to Lincoln (2-6) in the 2026 home opener.

Cam Phelts opened the night by dropping a bunt down on the first pitch, and Cael Chatham followed by homering to right to give Lincoln a quick 2-0 lead. It marked just the second time in eight games this season that Sioux City didn't score first.

The Explorers answered immediately and emphatically. With two outs in the bottom of the first, Sioux City erupted for five runs. Dillon Tatum ripped a two - run single into center to tie the game, Zac Vooletich smashed a wall - ball double to left to make it 4-2, and Zane Denton dropped a bloop single into right for a 5-2 lead.

But from there, Lincoln completely flipped the game on its head, scoring 11 unanswered runs, powered by home runs from Tanner O'Tremba, Jairo Pomares, and Ryan Grabosch.

Explorers' manager Steve Montgomery summed it up bluntly: "Once you score runs, you have to put up zero. We just didn't do that."

Sioux City starter J.D. McCracken struggled, lasting just 1.1 innings while allowing seven runs on seven hits. The outing was a stark contrast to the Explorers' league - best 3.02 ERA entering the night.

The X's tried to claw back in the sixth, scoring twice to cut the deficit to 13-7, but left the bases loaded when Alberto Osuna popped out in foul territory down the third - base line. Sioux City put runners on first and second again in both the seventh and eighth innings but couldn't push anything across. Phelts added to his strong night defensively with a highlight catch on the warning track to end the eighth.

Lincoln tacked on one more in the ninth on an RBI double from Connor Bagnieski on his first day with the club to make it 14-7.

Sioux City continues this week - long stretch against Lincoln on Saturday. First pitch for game two is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 5:35 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv. Ticket packages for the 2026 season are on-sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for updates.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Sioux City has dropped their last three home openers.

-The X's stole five bases in a game for the second time this season.

-Henry George has a five-game hitting streak.

-Sioux City has dropped their first two games played on Friday.

-Prior to the game both teams were introduced with support staff included.







American Association Stories from May 22, 2026

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