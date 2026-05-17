Milkmen Take Second Straight from Goldeyes

Published on May 16, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes at bat

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Milwaukee Milkmen) Winnipeg Goldeyes at bat(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Milwaukee Milkmen)

FRANKLIN, WI - The Winnipeg Goldeyes dropped their second straight game Saturday evening, falling to the Milwaukee Milkmen by a score of 3-2 at Franklin Field.

The Goldeyes opened the scoring just three batters into the ballgame when centre fielder Adam Hall lined a single into right field to bring home third baseman Ramón Bramasco.

Adam Hall - Photo Credit: Milwaukee Milkmen | Click here to download this image.

Neither team would cross the plate again until Milwaukee catcher Chase Waddell hit a two-run home run to right field with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to make the score 2-1 Milkmen.

Milwaukee added a run in the eighth on right fielder Baron Radcliff's single to centre that drove in centre fielder Alec Olund.

Winnipeg threatened in the final frame and pulled within one when left fielder Jiandido Tromp lifted a sacrifice fly to left field that allowed Hall to score. However, one batter later, shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder popped out to end the ballgame.

Starter Noah Millikan was spectacular for the Goldeyes, allowing just three hits and striking out six over five innings of work. He walked just one batter. Ryo Kohigashi, Derrick Cherry (L, 0-1), and Kevin Vaupel each pitched an inning of relief.

Juan Díaz was equally effective for the Milkmen. He went six innings and gave up one earned run on three hits while striking out three and issuing two free passes. Brendan Hardy (W, 1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh and was the pitcher of record when Milwaukee took the lead. Brady Puckett (S, 1) got the job done in the ninth, despite Winnipeg having made things interesting.

The series concludes from Franklin Field Sunday at 1:00 p.m. with veteran southpaw Mitchell Lambson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starting for the Goldeyes. The Milkmen will counter with right-hander Christian Young (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 12:35 p.m. The video stream will also be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Home Opener at Blue Cross Park versus Kane County, set for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. is nearly sold out.

The Goldeyes' first home series will include a free jersey giveaway to the first 5,000 fans and post-game fireworks May 19, a magnet schedule giveaway to the first 3,500 in attendance May 20, and the first of two 11:00 a.m. School Day games May 21.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

-Goldeyes-

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