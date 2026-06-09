Fargo Woodchippers Jerseys Now Available

Published on June 8, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







With the first Fargo Woodchippers game fast approaching on Friday, June 12, it's time to get your Woodchippers jerseys!

The brand new, custom jerseys will be auctioned off throughout the 2026 season, with a select number of jerseys available around each Woodchippers night on June 12, July 10, July 22, August 11 and August 29.

Jerseys are available for auction via DASH and will be available for pick-up or shipping at the end of the season.

Woodchippers merchandise is also available for sale at the RedHawks team store in person and online at fargowoodchippers.shop.

Tickets for Woodchippers games are available at the RedHawks Ticket Office and online via the online ticket office.







American Association Stories from June 8, 2026

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