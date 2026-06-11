Not Enough Offense Leads to RailCats 3-2 Loss

Published on June 11, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) After an hour-long rain delay, the Gary SouthShore RailCats and the Milwaukee Milkmen were set for the second game of the series with Matt Reitz facing off against Jhordany Mezquita.

In the top of the second, Griffin Doersching belted his fourth home run in two days to make it 1-0. Reitz and Mezquita exchanged zeros until the fifth inning. With two outs, Michael Hallquist put a ball into the left center gap to score two runs and make it 3-0.

Jake Guenther led off the bottom of the fifth with a double down the right field line. Nick Podkul would triple to score Guenther and Colin Summerhill singled to make it 3-2. The Milkmen would piece together their bullpen and Justin Kelly shut the game down and give the Milkmen a series win.

The RailCats record goes to 11-12 and have dropped four in a row. Gary and Milwaukee face-off for game three tomorrow with LHP Juan Diaz for the Milkmen and the RailCats will determine their starter tomorrow. A livestream will be on AABaseball.TV.







American Association Stories from June 11, 2026

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