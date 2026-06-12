Cougars Snap DockHounds' Winning Streak in 8-2 Victory

Published on June 11, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Kane County Cougars (15-8) halted the hottest team in the American Association on Thursday afternoon, defeating the Lake Country DockHounds (18-6) by a final score of 8-2 in the opener of a scheduled doubleheader at Northwestern Medicine Field.

With the second game postponed due to weather, the Cougars made sure to take advantage of their lone opportunity against the East Division leaders, snapping Lake Country's 14-game winning streak and preventing the DockHounds from tying the American Association record for consecutive victories.

Reese Sharp (3-1) continued his dominant start to the season, turning in another strong performance. The league ERA leader retired the side in order in the first inning and was aided by a highlight-reel defensive play from left fielder Dave Matthews, who leaped at the wall to rob Ray Zuberer III of a potential home run.

The Cougars struck first in the second inning. Alex McGarry led off with a ground-rule double before Charles Mack drove him home with a double off the wall in left-center. Two batters later, Sam Dexter launched a two-run homer off the scoreboard in left field to push the Kane County lead to 3-0.

Lake Country got one run back in the third on a solo home run from Dom Johnson and added another in the fourth on an RBI single from Jack Blomgren, trimming the deficit to 3-2.

Kane County answered immediately in the bottom of the fourth. Claudio Finol singled, stole second, and later scored on an RBI single from Matthews to restore the two-run advantage.

The game turned in the fifth inning.

After Todd Lott and McGarry reached base, Finol crushed a three-run home run over the wall in left-center and off the video board, extending the lead to 7-2. Mack followed with a home run of his own on the very next pitch, giving the Cougars back-to-back blasts and an 8-2 cushion.

Sharp finished five innings, allowing two runs while striking out four to earn the victory. Art Warren worked a scoreless sixth inning before Jake Gilbert closed out the win in the seventh, ending the game with a strikeout and a double play.

Finol finished with three RBI and a home run, while Mack drove in two runs and homered as part of a three-hit afternoon. Dexter also homered as the Cougars used three long balls to power their way to victory.

The scheduled second game of Thursday's doubleheader was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up at a later date. Kane County will begin a new series with the Gary Southshore Railcats tomorrow night, Friday, June 12th. It will be Super Hero Night with postgame fireworks scheduled as well. For more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







American Association Stories from June 11, 2026

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