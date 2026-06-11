DockHounds Go for History, Milkmen's Doersching Makes It, Lake Country Looks to Match, 15 Straight Wins, Milwaukee 1st Baseman Knocks in 10 in Triumph

Published on June 11, 2026 under American Association (AA) News Release







MOORHEAD, Minn. - One league record fell and another is on the precipice of being matched and passed, part of an exciting week on and off the field in the American Association of Professional Baseball (@AA_Baseball). All games, including Thursday's doubleheader between Lake Country and Kane County, in which the DockHounds will try to extend their winning streak to match the league record of 15 and pass it with a 16th triumph, are as always available free for live viewing on AABaseball.tv.

Here are 10 (or so) Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

While the DockHounds were extending their skein to 14 (one plunge shy of the mark set by the Pensacola Pelicans 16 years ago), Gary SouthShore first baseman Griffin Doersching was

writing himself into the individual record book by driving in 10 runs in a 13-1 win at Gary SouthShore on Tuesday.

The long-awaited debut of the Swedish Meatballs is upon us, as Kane County will adopt the juicy moniker for the first time in Saturday's game against Gary SouthShore.

Not to be outdone, Fargo-Moorhead will play the first of five home games as the Woodchippers this summer on Friday vs. Winnipeg at Newman Outdoor Field.

Lefty Steffon Moore and infielder Julio Carreras became the latest AAPBers to have their contracts transferred to an MLB organization when both signed with Cincinnati on Friday and were assigned to Chattanooga (AA).

Moore had six scoreless outings (8 2/3 innings, two hits, 15 strikeouts) for Kansas City this season after splitting 2025 between the Monarchs and Jaguayas de Nagarit of the Mexican League. He previously pitched for Lincoln in 2022 and 2023. "It is an amazing part of this job to be able to tell them that one of their dreams has come true." Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "We wish Steffon all the best!"

Carreras slashed .338/.412/.581 with seven doubles and 15 RBI in 18 games for Lake Country. "We wish you all the best in your continued chase of your MLB dream," noted Dockhounds Instagram.

AAPB alumni on the field aren't the only ones finding success after their careers in the league. Denning Gerig, the AAPB Broadcaster of the Year in 2021 with the Cleburne Railroaders, has been named director of broadcasting for Wichita State University Athletics.

Sioux Falls will host the first of two Kids Camps on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Birdcage. The two-hour instructional camp includes a Canaries hat and ticket to that day's game vs. Kansas City.

Lake Country's Ryan Hernandez continued his torrid start to the season, blasting another home run on Tuesday as part of a three-hit day that raised his league-leading totals to 10 home runs, 32 RBI, 23 runs scored, with his .407 batting average, .852 slugging percentage and 1.357 OPS also pacing the circuit.







American Association Stories from June 11, 2026

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