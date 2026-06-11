Lincoln Claims Back-And-Forth Battle; Evens Series

Published on June 11, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Rosemont, Illinois - Wednesday Night at Impact Field, the Lincoln Saltdogs defeated the Chicago Dogs, 8-6, in American Association Baseball action. After jumping out to a 4-0 lead, Lincoln saw Chicago score six unanswered runs. However, the Saltdogs plated four runs over the final three innings and held on for the victory.

Lincoln (9-15) scored eight runs, off ten hits, committed one error, and stranded seven base runners. Chicago (9-14) had six runs, with twelve hits, committed no errors, and left six runners on base.

Lincoln began the scoring in the top of the first. Facing Chicago starter Dwayne Marshall, Cary Arbolida was hit be a pitch, with one out. Then, Jake Hjelle singled to left to put runners at first and third. Two batters later, Connor Bagnieski hit a double, plating both runs, to put Lincoln ahead 2-0.

The Saltdogs added another run in the top of the second. Calyn Halvorson led off the inning with a single. Paul Myro laid down a sacrifice bunt, advancing Halvorson to second. A wild pitch moved Halvorson to third. Then, Jacob Morrow grounded out to short, which scored Halvorson, to put Lincoln ahead, 3-0.

Lincoln plated another run in the top of the fourth. Connor Bagnieski led off the inning with a double. Then, Jack Dragum singled. The next batter, Calyn Halvorson, hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Bagnieski, to make it a 4-0 Saltdogs lead.

However, Chicago got the offense going in the bottom of the fourth. Facing Lincoln starter Zach Voss, who made his professional debut on Wednesday night, Ethan Wilder led off the inning with a single, then stole second. Three batters later, Jaxx Groshans hit a two-run home run to left field, making the score 4-2. Then, Daniel Harris and Jalyn Williams hit back-to-back singles. The next batter, Derek Maiben, singled, scoring Harris, to make it a 4-3 score.

Chicago grabbed its first lead of the night in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Jacob Maiben walked. Then, Ethan Wilder singled. Lincoln went to the bullpen and brought in Cael Chatham to pitch. The next batter, Gio DiGiacomo, walked, to load the bases. Then, a wild pitch scored Maiben, to tie the score at 4-4. The next batter, Tyreque Reed, hit a two-rbi double, to put the Dogs in front, 6-4.

Lincoln started its rally in the top of the seventh. Facing relief pitcher Rayne Supple, Paul Myro led off with a walk. Jacob Morrow singled. Then, a wild pitch advanced the runner to second and third. Nick Shumpert walked to load the bases. Cary Arbolida grounded out to first, which scored Myro, to make it a 6-5 score. Then, a wild pitch brought home Morrow, to tie the game at 6-6.

The Saltdogs recaptured the lead in the top of the eighth. Facing reliever Jose Acuna, Connor Bagnieski led off the inning with a single. Then, Jack Dragum drew a walk. Two batters later, Paul Myro doubled down the left field line, scoring Bagnieski, to put Lincoln in front, 7-6.

Lincoln added one more run in the top of the ninth. Facing reliver Jacob DeLabio, Jairo Pomares singled. Then, Connor Bagnieski hit a double off the top of the right field wall, scoring Pomares, to make it an 8-6 Lincoln lead.

Tyler Stasiowski came on to pitch in the bottom of the ninth. After retiring the first two batters, Ethan Wilder reached on a throwing error at third. However, Stasiowski got Gio DiGiacomo to line out to second base to end the game.

Saltdogs starter Zach Voss pitched 4.1 innings, giving up five runs, off eight hits, struck out one and walked two. Cael Chatham pitched 0.2 innings, yielding one run, off two hits, struck out one and walked one. Harold Cortijo (1-1) earned the win in relief, pitching 2.0 innings and struck out two. Zac McCleve pitched 1.0 inning, giving up two hits and walked one. Tyler Stasiowski (3) claimed the save, pitching 1.0 inning.

Chicago starting pitcher Dwayne Marshall pitched 4.0 innings, giving up four runs, off five hits. Austin Eaton pitched 2.0 innings, struck out one, and walked two. Rayne Supple pitched 0.2 innings, giving up two runs, off one hit, and walked two. Jose Acuna (0-2) took the loss, pitching 1.0 innings, yielding one run, off two hits, struck out two, and walked one. Nick De Carlo pitched 0.1 inning. Jacob De Labio worked 1.0 inning, gave up one run, off two hits, and struck out two.

Offensively for Lincoln, Cary Arbolida was 0-for-4 with an RBI. Connor Bagnieski was 4-for-4 with three runs batted in. Paul Myro went 1-for-3 and drove in one run. Jacob Morrow was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

For the Dogs, Ethan Wilder was 2-for-5. Tyreque Reed went 1-for-4 with two runs batted in. Jaxx Groshans was 2-for-2 with a two-run home run. Both Daniel Harris and Jaylyn Williams went 2-for-4. Derek Maiben was 2-for-4 and drove in one run.

The final game of the series is Thursday night at Impact Field. RHP Haden Erbe (1-1, 5.66 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Steven Lacey (2-1, 5.19 ERA) will be on the mound for Chicago. First pitch, in the rubber game of the series, will be 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on www.aabaseball.tv.

The Saltdogs next home game will be Tuesday, June 16th, when they host the Winnipeg Goldeyes, at 6:35 p.m. That evening will be TRIPLE PLAY TUESDAY! sponsored by Celerion. Fans may donate one new stuffed animal or blanket for the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center and receive a FREE General Admission ticket. It will also be Taco Tuesday where fans can purchase two tacos for $6. Also, there will be $2 OFF popcorn, waffle cones, lemonade, and limeade. For tickets, merchandise, and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from June 11, 2026

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