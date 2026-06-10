Lincoln Win Streak Halted as Late Rally Comes up Short to Chicago

Published on June 10, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Rosemont, Illinois- Tuesday night, the Lincoln Saltdogs began a six-game road trip with the first game of a three-game series at the Chicago Dogs. Lincoln attempted to rally, trailing by four going into the top of the ninth, however, came up short, 8-7, at Impact Field.

Chicago (9-13) snapped a five-game losing streak by scoring eight runs, with ten hits, committed two errors, and left six runners on base. Lincoln (8-15) had its three-game winning streak halted after scoring seven runs, off eleven hits, committed two errors and stranded eight base runners.

The Dogs started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Facing Lincoln starter Foster Pace, Gio DiGiacomo hit the first pitch of the game from Pace over the right-center field wall for a solo home run, to make it 1-0.

Chicago extended the lead in the bottom of the second. Jaxx Groshans led off the inning with a double. Then, Daniel Harris singled, scoring Groshans, to make it a 2-0 Chicago lead.

The Saltdogs were able to tie the score in the top of the third. Facing Chicago starter Andres Diaz, Paul Myro reached on a throwing error. Three batters later, Cary Arbolida hit a two-run home run, his third of the season, to tie the score at 2-2.

The Dogs responded, however, by plating three in the bottom of the third. Gio DiGiacomo led off the inning with a walk. Then, Ethan Wilder singled. Jacob Maiben laid down a sacrifice bunt to push the runners to second and third. Then Tyreque Reed hit a two-rbi single, to make it 4-2. After Jaxx Groshans walked, then Daniel Harris singled, scoring Reed, to make it a 5-2 Chicago lead.

Lincoln battled back in the top of the fourth. Jairo Pomares led off with a double. Three batters later, Calyn Halvorson hit his first home run of the year, a two-run shot, to make the score, 5-4.

Chicago would grab those two runs back, immediately, in the bottom of the fourth. Michael Torniero led off the inning with a single. Two batters later Ethan Wilder tripled, scoring Torniero, to make it 6-4. Then, Jacob Maiben singled, driving in Wilder, to make it a 7-4, Chicago lead.

The Dogs added another run in the bottom of the seventh. Facing Lincoln reliever Chandler Woolridge, Jacob Maiben led off the inning with a walk. He stole second and took third on an errant throw. Two batters later, Jaxx Groshans hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Maiben, to make it 8-4.

The Saltdogs had one last shot in the top of the ninth, trailing 8-4. Facing Chicago reliever Jacob DeLabio, Calyn Halvorson led off the inning by reaching on an error. Then, Paul Myro singled. Connor Bagnieski pinch-hit for Lincoln and delivered an RBI double to the center field wall, to make it 8-5. Then, Nick Shumpert singled, driving in Myro and Bagnieski, to make it 8-7. DeLabio struck out the next two batters before Jairo Pomares drew a walk, putting runners at first and second. Then, Tanner O' Tremba struck out swinging; however, he advanced to first on a wild pitch, which loaded the bases. The threat ended when DeLabio got Cael Chatham to bounce out to first base, to end the game.

Chicago starter Andres Diaz (3-2) earned the win, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up four runs, off seven hits, struck out six, and walked one. Will Marriott worked 2.0 innings, yielding one hit, struck out two, and walked one. Jacob DeLabio pitched 1.0 inning, giving up three unearned runs, off three hits, struck out two and walked one.

Lincoln starting pitcher Foster Pace (0-2) took the loss, pitching 4.0 innings, giving up seven runs, off nine hits, struck out two, and walked two. Jeferson Figueroa pitched 1.0 inning and struck out one. Chandler Woolridge worked 2.0 innings, giving up one run, struck out two, and walked one. Jack Hill pitched 1.0 inning, giving up one hit and struck out one.

Offensively for the Dogs, Gio DiGiacomo was 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Ethan Wilder went 2-for-4 and drove in a run. Jacob Maiben was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Tyreque Reed was 1-for-4 with two runs batted in. Jaxx Groshans went 1-for-2 with an RBI. Daniel Harris was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in.

For the Saltdogs, Nick Shumpert was 1-for-5 with two RBIs. Cary Arbolida was 3-for-5 with a two-run home run. Calyn Halvorson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run. Paul Myro was 2-for-4. Connor Bagnieski was 1-for-1 with an RBI.

Game two of the three-game series is Wednesday night. RHP Zach Voss (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his Saltdogs debut, pitching for Lincoln. RHP Dwayne Marshall (0-0, 5.57 ERA) will be on the mound for Chicago. First pitch at Impact Field will be 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on www.aabaseball.tv.

The Saltdogs next home game will be Tuesday, June 16th, when they host the Winnipeg Goldeyes, at 6:35 p.m. That evening will be TRIPLE PLAY TUESDAY! sponsored by Celerion. Fans may donate one new stuffed animal or blanket for the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center and receive a FREE General Admission ticket. It will also be Taco Tuesday where fans can purchase two tacos for $6. Also, there will be $2 OFF popcorn, waffle cones, lemonade, and limeade. For tickets, merchandise, and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from June 10, 2026

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