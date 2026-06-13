RailCats Power Past Cougars in Series Opener

Published on June 12, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Kane County Cougars (15-9) fell behind early and could not recover Friday night, dropping the opener of their series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats (12-12) by a final score of 10-3 at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Gary struck first in the opening inning against Ben Kowalski (1-1). After loading the bases with one out, Nick Podkul lifted a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Elvis Peralta and gave the RailCats a 1-0 lead.

The Cougars answered immediately. Armond Upshaw reached on an infield single and later scored on a wild pitch from Peyton Long (4-1), tying the game at 1-1 after the first inning.

Kowalski settled in over the next two frames, but the RailCats regained the lead in the fourth when A.J. Orrico lined an RBI triple into the right-center field gap to make it 2-1.

Kane County responded in the bottom half of the inning. After Alex McGarry reached on a single, Zane Spinn turned around a pitch and launched it over the wall in right field for a two-run homer. The blast gave the Cougars a 3-2 lead and marked the first regular-season home run of Spinn's professional career.

The advantage was short-lived.

Gary erupted for three home runs over the next four innings, beginning with a two-run shot from Camryn Williams in the fifth. Podkul followed later in the inning with a solo homer off the scoreboard in left field as the RailCats moved back in front 5-3.

The game broke open in the sixth. Kory Howell delivered a two-run double, Podkul added an RBI walk, and Colin Summerhill chipped in a sacrifice fly as Gary pushed four more runs across to extend the lead to 9-3.

Summerhill added the RailCats' third home run of the night in the eighth, drilling a solo shot off the left-field foul pole to cap the scoring.

Meanwhile, Long turned in one of his strongest outings of the season. After surrendering Spinn's fourth-inning homer, the right-hander retired eight consecutive Cougars at one point and finished seven innings, allowing three runs while striking out six without issuing a walk.

Podkul led the RailCats offense with three RBI, while Gary's lineup combined for 10 runs on 13 hits. Spinn's home run accounted for two of Kane County's three runs in the loss.

The Cougars will continue their series with the Gary Southshore Railcats tomorrow night, Saturday, June 13th. It will be the debut of the Swedish Meatballs alternate identity with postgame fireworks scheduled as well. For more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







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