Tripp Clark, RedHawks Walk off against Lincoln

Published on July 30, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release









Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks celebrate a walk-off win

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Kaedan Fischer) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks celebrate a walk-off win(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Kaedan Fischer)

FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (33-30) collected their first walk-off win of 2026 thanks to Tripp Clark's RBI double, winning 7-6 over the Lincoln Saltdogs (29-35) on Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

Clark finished the night 2-for-5 at the plate, collecting two RBIs on two doubles. Juan Fernandez smacked three hits and scored two runs, while Jose Sermo and Jairus Richards each grabbed two hits of their own.

Eric Chalus started on the mound, going five innings and allowing two runs on five hits.

Parker Harm appeared in relief, tossing two scoreless innings and striking out two batters. Tyler Jeans earned the win after pitching the top of the ninth.

The Saltdogs jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with an RBI groundout from Jairo Pomares in the first and a Jacob Morrow RBI triple in the second.

The RedHawks responded in a big way the fifth inning. Juan Fernandez drove in a run with an RBI single, then Jose Sermo collected his 71st RBI of the season with a single of his own. Juan Fernandez scored on an error, then Tripp Clark doubled in Jose Sermo, bringing the lead up to two runs.

The RedHawks added a run in the seventh with a Matt Kroon sacrifice fly driving in Juan Fernandez.

The Saltdogs refused to go away, capitalizing on an error to tie the game in the eighth. Jesus Lujano smacked a ground-rule double in the bottom of the ninth, scoring Jairus Richards to give Fargo-Moorhead the lead back.

The Saltdogs again stuck around and capitalized on RedHawks' mistakes. They scored the tying run on an error, before Tyler Jeans got the next two outs to send the game to the bottom half of the inning tied.

Working with two outs, Matt Kroon smacked a single up the middle to put the winning run on base. Tripp Clark fell behind 0-2 in the count against Lincoln pitcher Gabriel Jaramillo. After taking two pitches for balls, Clark jumped on a curveball and ripped a double to left field, scoring Kroon from first and giving the RedHawks the win.

After leveling the series with the walk off, the RedHawks will go for their eighth straight home series victory on Thursday, hosting the Lincoln Saltdogs in a business day game. First pitch at Newman Outdoor Field is set for 12:30 p.m.

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American Association Stories from July 30, 2026

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