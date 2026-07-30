Winnipeg Sweeps West-Leading Monarchs

Published on July 30, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







KANSAS CITY, KS - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (32-31) extended their winning streak to five games Wednesday evening, defeating the West Division-leading Kansas City Monarchs 2-1 at Legends Field to complete a three-game sweep.

It marked the Goldeyes' first sweep of the T-Bones/Monarchs franchise in Kansas City since June 2008, when both teams competed in the Northern League.

Starters Kevin Vaupel and Geison Urbáez matched each other through four scoreless innings before Kansas City (37-28) broke through in the bottom of the fifth. Shortstop Sahid Valenzuela and right fielder Trevor Boone hit back-to-back two-out doubles, with Boone's driving in Valenzuela to give the Monarchs a 1-0 lead.

Vaupel departed after 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run on just two hits. He struck out a season-high seven batters and walked two. Urbáez tossed six shutout innings, surrendering four hits while striking out six and walking one.

Winnipeg initially fared no better against reliever Sawyer Allen but broke through in the eighth inning. Second baseman Adam Hall led off with a walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by third baseman Ramón Bramasco. Centre fielder Noah Marcelo then flared a single to right-centre field that brought Hall home with the tying run. After Keshawn Lynch walked, catcher Raphaël Pelletier doubled down the right-field line, driving in Marcelo to give the Goldeyes a 2-1 lead.

Aidan Newton (W, 1-0) made his professional debut and pitched 1 2/3 innings. The Calgary, Alberta, native retired five of the six batters he faced, issuing one walk. Eli Saul and Derrick Cherry (S, 11) each worked a scoreless inning. Kansas City recorded just three hits on the evening.

Allen (L, 0-1) allowed two runs on three hits over 1 1/3 innings, striking out two and walking one.

Earlier Wednesday, Winnipeg released left-handed relief pitcher Weston Lombard, who was 1-0 with a 7.66 earned run average.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Friday at 7:00 p.m. to begin a seven-game homestand with the first of three games against the Lincoln Saltdogs. That evening, the club will play as its alternate identity, the Manitoba Mosquitoes. Left-hander Ryo Kohigashi (5-2, 2.91 ERA) will start for the Mosquitoes, while right-hander Alex Johnson (0-0, 6.00 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Lincoln.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM, with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.







American Association Stories from July 30, 2026

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