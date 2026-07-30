Lincoln Win Streak Ends on RedHawks Walk-Off

Published on July 30, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs infielder Calyn Halvorson

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs infielder Calyn Halvorson(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Fargo, North Dakota - Wednesday night, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs, 7-6, at Newman Outdoor Field. Tripp Clark hit a walk-off RBI double, scoring Matt Kroon, to give the RedHawks the victory. Lincoln had its three-game winning streak halted. Calyn Halvorson collected four hits, in the loss.

Fargo-Moorhead (33-30) scored seven runs, off fourteen hits, committed three errors, and left eight runners on base. Lincoln (29-35) had six runs, with ten hits, one error, and left eight runners aboard. Wednesday night's game lasted two hours and fifty-seven minutes and was played in front of 2,938 fans.

Lincoln scored in the top of the first inning. Cam Phelts led off the game with a double, against Fargo-Moorhead starter Eric Chalus. Then, Nick Shumpert laid down a bunt single, to put runners at first and third. Jairo Pomares hit into a ground ball double play, however, Phelts scored, to make it 1-0.

The Saltdogs added another run in the top of the second. With one out, Calyn Halvorson singled, then advanced to second and third on a pair of wild pitches. Two batters later, Jacob Morrow tripled into the right field corner, scoring Halvorson, to make it a 2-0 Lincoln lead.

The RedHawks got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning. Facing Lincoln starter Jacob Hughes, Brian Fuentes led off with a walk. Then, Aidan Byrne singled. Jesus Lujano laid down a sacrifice bunt, to put runners at second and third. Then, Juan Fernandez singled, scoring Fuentes. Two batters later, Jose Sermo singled to left, scoring Byrne, to tie the score at 2-2. Then, Matt Kroon reached on a throwing error by Calyn Halvorson, allowing Fernandez to score, to make it 3-2. The next batter, Matt Kroon, doubled, scoring Sermo, to make it a 4-2 Fargo-Moorhead lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Fargo-Moorhead extended its advantage. Juan Fernandez singled off Lincoln reliever Cam Dayton. Two batters later, Jose Sermo singled. A passed ball allowed Fernandez to advance to third. Then, Matt Kroon hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Fernandez, to make it a 5-2 RedHawks lead.

Lincoln battled back in the top of the eighth. Facing reliever Mason Pelio, Cam Phelts reached on a bunt single. Then, Nick Shumpert doubled, scoring Phelts, to make the score, 5-3. Then, Jairo Pomares hit a fly ball to left field, which was dropped by Jairus Richards, allowing Shumpert to score, making it 5-4. Three batters later, Calyn Halvorson singled, scoring Pomares, to tie the game at 5-5.

Fargo-Moorhead recaptured the lead in the bottom of the eighth. Facing Lincoln reliever David Shaw, Jairus Richards reached on an infield single. Then, Brian Fuentes used a sacrifice bunt to advance Richards to second. Two batters later, Jesus Lujano hit a ground rule double, which scored Richards, to make it a 6-5 RedHawks lead.

The Saltdogs responded in the top of the ninth. Facing Fargo-Moorhead closer Tyler Jeans, Nick Shumpert delivered a one-out single, then stole second base. Then, Jairo Pomares hit a one-hopper to third baseman Matt Kroon, who back-handed the ball, threw across his body to first, where the ball sailed wide, allowing Shumpert to score, to tie the game at 6-6. With Pomares at second, Jeans got Cary Arbolida to pop up to second base, and Connor Bagnieski to strike out looking, to end the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Lincoln brought Gabriel Jaramillo in to pitch. He got Dillon Thomas to bounce back to the mound for the first out. Then, Jose Sermo grounded out to second for the second out. The next batter, Matt Kroon, singled. Then, Tripp Clark hit a double into the left field corner, which scored Kroon, giving Fargo-Moorhead the 7-6 victory.

Fargo-Moorhead starting pitcher Eric Chalus pitched 5.0 innings, giving up two runs, off five hits, struck out four and walked one. Parker Harm pitched 2.0 innings, yielding one hit and struck out two. Mason Pelio pitched 0.2 innings, surrendering three runs, one earned off three hits. Jon Beymer pitched 0.1 inning and struck out one. Tyler Jeans (2-5) earned the win, pitching 1.0 inning, giving up one run, off one hit and struck out two.

Lincoln starter Jacob Hughes pitched 5.0 innings, giving up four runs, two earned, off six hits, struck out eight and walked three. Cam Dayton worked 2.0 innings, yielding one run, off four hits. David Shaw pitched 1.0 inning, surrendered one run, off two hits and struck out one. Gabriel Jaramillo (2-2) took the loss, pitching 0.2 innings, giving up one run, off two hits.

Offensively for the RedHawks, Jesus Lujano was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Juan Fernandez was 3-for-5 and drove in one run. Jose Sermo was 2-for-4 with one run batted in. Matt Kroon was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Tripp Clark went 2-for-5 with two runs batted in, including the walk-off in the bottom of the ninth. Jairus Richards was 2-for-4.

For the Saltdogs, Cam Phelts was 2-for-5. Nick Shumpert was 3-for-5 with an RBI. Calyn Halvorson was 4-for-4 and drove in one run.

The rubber game of the three-game series is Thursday afternoon. RHP Graham Edwards (2-6, 8.56 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. LHP Matt Walker (2-1, 4.24 ERA) will be on the mound for Fargo-Moorhead. First pitch at Newman Outdoor Field will be 12:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on: www.aabaseball.tv.

The next Saltdogs home game will be Friday, August 7th, when Lincoln hosts the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Haymarket Park, beginning at 7:05 p.m. That game will be FREE T-SHIRT FRIDAY! sponsored by Abante Marketing. It is also The Arc of Lincoln Disability Empowerment Night. In addition, there will be Post-Game Fireworks sponsored by Sandhills Global. Plus, part of the Saltdogs 25th Season Celebration, there will be 25% off in the Souvenir Store. For tickets, merchandise and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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