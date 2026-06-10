RedHawks Thump Monarchs

Published on June 10, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release









Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks infielder Brian Fuentes celebrates his home run

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks infielder Brian Fuentes celebrates his home run(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks)

FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (9-14) used 19 hits to score 16 runs, thumping the Kansas City Monarchs (14-8) by a score of 16-6 on Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

All nine RedHawks batters reached base safely at least twice, and seven RedHawks collected multi-hit games.

Juan Fernandez led the way at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two walks, three runs and an RBI. Brian Fuentes and Carlos Amaya both added three hits apiece, while Jesus Lujano, Colby Wilkerson, Jairus Richards and Aidan Byrne all collected two hits.

Kansas City jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but the RedHawks cut the lead to one after a Colby Wilkerson RBI single in the bottom half.

Two walks and a single in the home half of the second inning loaded the bases, when Juan Fernandez smacked an RBI single to tie the game at 2-2. Three pitches later, Dillon Thomas lifted a fly ball over the wall in left center field, giving the RedHawks their first grand slam of the year and a 6-2 lead.

The runs kept on coming, as Jesus Lujano added on a two-run double in the bottom of the third. Four separate batters would push a run across in the fourth, giving the RedHawks a 12-3 lead.

Jairus Richards singled in another run in the fifth, and two batters later Brian Fuentes launched a towering 421-foot blast over the scoreboard in left field, extending the RedHawks lead to 16-4. The Monarchs tacked on two more runs in the eighth.

Wyatt Cheney started on the mound for the RedHawks. He tossed 3.2 innings and collected five strikeouts. Angelo Cabral earned the win, going 2.1 innings and striking out three. Parker Harm tossed a scoreless seventh inning, also collected three strikeouts.

The RedHawks will be back in action Wednesday night for Game 2 of their series against Kansas City. First pitch is set for 7:02 p.m.

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American Association Stories from June 10, 2026

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