Sioux Falls Canaries Announce Week of Promotions, Special Events and Family Fun June 12-17

Published on June 10, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Canaries are gearing up for an exciting week at The Birdcage with six consecutive home games packed with special promotions, family-friendly activities, community celebrations, and fan-favorite deals from June 12-17.

Friday, June 12 - Crush Cancer Night

The Canaries will partner with the American Cancer Society and Gold Together initiative for a special evening dedicated to raising awareness and supporting kids and families impacted by cancer.

Highlights include:

$3.50 domestic beers from gates open until first pitch Jersey auction benefiting the American Cancer Society and Gold Together Silent auction with all proceeds benefiting ACS and the Gold Together initiative Postgame fireworks show

Gates open at 6:05 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 13 - Union Night

The Canaries will recognize hardworking members of the local union and labor community during Union Night.

Highlights include:

$3.50 domestic beers Recognition of local union and labor leaders Jersey auction

Gates open at 4:35 p.m. with first pitch at 5:35 p.m.

Sunday, June 14 - Family Funday Sunday

Families can enjoy one of the most popular promotions of the season.

Special offers and activities include:

Diamond Club and all-inclusive wristband package for $60 (pre-sale only) Coca-Cola Family Four Pack featuring four Field Box tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $60 (pre-sale only) Throw on the field before the game Run the bases after the game Player autographs following the game

Gates open at 3:05 p.m. with first pitch at 4:05 p.m.

Monday, June 15 - Daycare Day

Area daycare providers, children and families are invited to enjoy a special morning at the ballpark.

Highlights include:

50% off tickets (pre-sale only) Buy one, get one hot dogs

Gates open at 10:05 a.m. with first pitch at 11:05 a.m.

Tuesday, June 16 - $10 Tuesday

Fans can take advantage of some of the best values of the season.

Highlights include:

$10 tickets (pre-sale only) $10 walking taco with pop or water

Gates open at 5:35 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17 - Faith & Family Night

Faith & Family Night brings together churches, community groups and families from across the region.

Highlights include:

GreatLIFE ticket deal (must show membership at walk-up window) Dogs admitted free $3 hot dogs

Gates open at 5:35 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

Tickets Available Now

Tickets for all Sioux Falls Canaries home games are available at tickets.sfcanaries.com. For additional information, group outings, or promotional details, visit sfcanaries.com or follow the Sioux Falls Canaries on social media.







American Association Stories from June 10, 2026

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