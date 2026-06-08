Clutch Kansas City Hitting Upends RailCats

Published on June 7, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Kansas City, KS) The final game of the roadtrip for the RailCats came with a bit of a delay. After an hour and a half of rain, the RailCats and Monarchs played the rubber game at 2:30 and it would be Deyni Olivero pitching against Jacob Gomez.

The Monarchs got their first run on a solo home run from Grant Richardson when he hit his second home run of the year over the right field wall. The RailCats tied the game in the top of the fourth from a groundball from Jake Guenther.

After several arms came into the game for Kansas City, they brought in Ryan Garcia who was scheduled to start the game before a late change was made. In the top of the fifth was a runner at first base, Elvis Peralta doubled down the line to give Gary the lead 2-1.

The Monarchs would get runners on second and third and Austin Callahan singled into center take the lead 3-2. Ryan Leitch delivered the final blow with a two-RBI double to extend the lead to 5-2. The RailCats could not rally and dropped the game and series.

The RailCats will return home for a series Tuesday with the division rival Milwaukee Milkmen. Gary will enter the series 11-10 and in third place in the East Division. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45.

The RailCats will be back home to face the Milwaukee Milkmen with a few theme nights such as Pajama Night, Boiler Up Night and Cream and Crimson Night. Tickets can be found on TIXR.com/RailCats or call the ballpark at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from June 7, 2026

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