Lincoln Snaps Losing Skid

Published on June 21, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Winnipeg, Manitoba - Sunday afternoon, the Lincoln Saltdogs defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes, 7-3, in American Association Baseball action. With the victory, Lincoln salvaged the final game of the three-game series, plus snapped its three-game losing streak, and ended Winnipeg's three game winning stretch.

Lincoln (13-20) scored seven runs, off ten hits, committed one error, and stranded four runners on base. Winnipeg (15-19) had three runs, with four hits, no errors, and left four runners on base. Sunday's game at Blue Cross Park lasted two hours and forty minutes and was played in front of 5,769 fans.

The Saltdogs scored in the top of the first. Facing Winnipeg starter Luke Boyd, Cam Phelts led off the inning with a walk. Then, Nick Shumpert singled, to put runners at first and third. Then, Lincoln executed a double steal, as Shumpert swiped second, and on the throw to the keystone, Phelts sprinted home and scored to make it a 1-0 Lincoln lead.

In the top of the second, Lincoln extended the lead. With one out, Calyn Halvorson doubled to left field. Two batters later, Griffin Everitt hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot to left, to make it a 3-0 Saltdogs lead.

Winnipeg got on the board in the bottom of the third. Facing Lincoln starter Foster Pace, Ray-Patrick Didder drew a walk. Two batters later, Raphael Pelletier walked. Then, Ramon Bramasco singled, scoring Didder, to make the score 3-1.

The Goldeyes tied the game in the bottom of the fifth. Ray-Patrick Didder led off the inning by reaching on an error at third base. Two batters later Raphael Pelletier singled. Then, Ramon Bramasco singled, scoring Didder, to make it 3-2. The next batter, Adam Hall, hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Pelletier, to tie the game at 3-3.

Lincoln responded by recapturing the lead, for good, in the top of the sixth. With one out, Jairo Pomares hit a solo home run to right field. His sixth round-tripper of the season made it a 4-3 Saltdogs lead.

The Saltdogs put the game away by scoring three runs in the top of the eighth. Facing relief pitcher James Colyer, Nick Shumpert led off the inning with a single, then stole second. Jake Hjelle singled. Then, Jairo Pomares drove in Shumpert with a single, to make the score 5-3. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third. Two batters later, Connor Bagnieski hit a two-rbi single to right field, to make it a 7-3 Lincoln lead, which would be the final score.

Lincoln starting pitcher Foster Pace (1-2) earned the win, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up three runs, one earned, off four hits, struck out one, and walked four. David Shaw pitched a clean seventh inning, while Zac McCleve pitched a clean eighth inning. Tyler Stasiowki pitched 1.0 inning, struck out two, and walked one.

Winnipeg starter Luke Boyd (3-2) took the loss, working 7.0 innings, giving up four runs, off six hits, struck out four, and walked one. James Colyer pitched 0.1 inning, yielding three runs, off four hits, and struck out one. Eli Saul pitched 1.2 innings, struck out one, and walked one.

Offensively for the Saltdogs, Nick Shumpert was 2-for-5. Jairo Pomares was 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs batted in. Connor Bagnieski was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Griffin Everitt was 2-for-4 with a two-run home run.

For the Goldeyes, Ramon Bramasco was 2-for-4 and drove in two runs. Adam Hall was 0-for-3 with an RBI.

Lincoln will begin a three-game midweek series at the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks, Monday night at Newman Outdoor Stadium. RHP Jacob Hughes (1-0, 3.00 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. LHP Matt Walker (0-3, 9.77 ERA) is the probable starter for Fargo-Moorhead. First pitch will be 7:02 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

The Saltdogs next home game will be Friday, June 26th, against the Chicago Dogs, at 7:05 p.m. That night will be FREE T-SHIRT FRIDAY! Sponsored by Abante Marketing. It will also be Farmers Appreciation Night sponsored by AKRS Equipment. Plus, there will be a Jersey Auction to benefit the Nebraska FFA Foundation. In addition, there will be Post-Game Fireworks. For tickets, merchandise, and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from June 21, 2026

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