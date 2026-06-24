Sermo Swing Sinks Saltdogs

Published on June 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs infielder Nick Shumpert

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs infielder Nick Shumpert(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Fargo, North Dakota - Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Field, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs, 4-3, in American Association Baseball West Division action. Lincoln battled back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game in the top of the eighth. However, Jose Sermo hit a solo home run in the bottom of the inning, and the RedHawks held off the Saltdogs, to claim the victory. Fargo-Moorhead has won the first two games of the three-game midweek series, with the finale coming up on Wednesday night.

Fargo-Moorhead (17-18) scored four runs, off eight hits, with no errors, and stranded six base runners. Lincoln (13-22) plated three runs, with six hits, had no errors, and left eight runners on base. Tuesday night's game lasted two hours and thirty-eight minutes and was played in front of 2,901 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks started the scoring in the bottom of the fourth. Facing Lincoln starting pitcher Haden Erbe, Jose Sermo led off the inning with a single. Then, Tripp Clark doubled, to put runners at second and third. Jairus Richards grounded out to shortstop, scoring Sermo, to make it a 1-0 RedHawks advantage. Then, Brian Fuentes singled, scoring Clark, to put Fargo-Moorhead up, 2-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Fargo-Moorhead extended the lead. With two outs, Dillon Thomas hit a solo home run to center field, to make it a 3-0 RedHawks lead.

Lincoln battled back in the top of the eighth inning. Facing Fargo-Moorhead relief pitcher Angelo Cabral, Jake Hjelle reached on a one-out walk. Then, Jairo Pomares did the same. The next batter, Cary Arbolida, reached on a fielder's choice, and Lincoln had runners at the corners with two outs. Then, Connor Bagnieski hit a double, down the right field line, which scored Hjelle and Arbolida, to make the score, 3-2. The RedHawks went to the bullpen and brought in Tyler Jeans to pitch. The next batter, Calyn Halvorson, hit a triple to the left-center field wall, scoring Bagnieski, to tie the game at 3-3. However, Jeans struck out Lincoln pinch-hitter Cael Chatham to end the inning.

The Saltdogs brought in Tyler Stasiowski to pitch in the bottom of the eighth. After striking out Dillon Thomas, Jose Sermo hit a 1-1 pitch over the center field wall, just to the right of the batter's eye, to put the RedHawks up 4-3.

In the top of the ninth, Jeans retired the Saltdogs in order, to end the game.

Fargo-Moorhead starting pitcher Eric Chalus pitched 3.0 innings, giving up three hits, struck out two, and walked two. Drew Girtz worked 2.0 innings yielding one hit and struck out two. Parker Harm pitched 1.2 innings, struck out two, and walked one. Angelo Cabral worked 1.0 inning, yielding three runs, off one hit, struck out one, and walked two. Tyler Jeans (1-3) earned the win, pitching 1.1 innings, giving up one hit, and struck out two.

Lincoln starter Haden Erbe pitched 5.0 innings, giving up three runs, off five hits, struck out two, and walked two. Gabriel Jaramillo worked 1.0 inning, gave up one hit, and struck out two. David Shaw pitched 1.0 inning and struck out two. Tyler Stasiowski (1-2) took the loss, pitching 1.0 inning, yielding one run, off two hits, and struck out one.

Offensively for the RedHawks, Dillon Thomas was 1-for-3 with a solo home run. Jose Sermo was 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Tripp Clark was 2-for-4. Brian Fuentes was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

For the Saltdogs, Cam Phelts was 2-for-5. Connor Bagnieski was 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Calyn Halvorson was 2-for-4 and drove in one run.

The final game of the series is Wednesday night. RHP Graham Edwards (1-3, 10.29 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Kyle Crigger (3-3, 4.50 ERA) will be on the mound for Fargo-Moorhead. First pitch at Newman Outdoor Field will be 7:02 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

The Saltdogs next home game will be Friday, June 26th, against the Chicago Dogs, at 7:05 p.m. That night will be FREE T-SHIRT FRIDAY! Sponsored by Abante Marketing. It will also be Farmers Appreciation Night sponsored by AKRS Equipment. Plus, there will be a Jersey Auction to benefit the Nebraska FFA Foundation. In addition, there will be Post-Game Fireworks. For tickets, merchandise, and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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American Association Stories from June 24, 2026

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