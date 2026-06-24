2027 College Baseball Series at La Moderna Field

Published on June 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - REV Entertainment today announced the College Baseball Series will return to La Moderna Field in Cleburne, Texas, for the second consecutive year, featuring Tarleton State, UT Arlington, UTSA and Washington State from March 5-7, 2027.

"We're excited to have Cleburne as part of the College Baseball Series for the second time in 2027," said Jared Schrom, Senior Vice President of REV Entertainment. "The Cleburne Railroaders have been great partners on this event and we're excited to deliver another first-class experience for the participating teams, fans and the entire community."

The College Baseball Series expanded to La Moderna Field in 2026 when Texas State captured the tournament title with a perfect 3-0 record. Cleburne is one of five locations that will host the College Baseball Series in 2027 as part of REV Entertainment's largest college baseball schedule to date.

TICKET INFORMATION: Home Plate Reserved tickets go on sale Friday, June 26 at 9 a.m.

CT at CollegeBaseballSeries.com. This premium three-day pass includes reserved seating behind home plate, reserved parking, a commemorative souvenir hat, and more. Home Plate Reserved tickets are $70 for adults and $42 for youth (13 and under), before taxes and fees. Group tickets (10 or more) and suites are available by contacting the Cleburne Railroaders by email (info@railroaderbaseball.com) or phone (817-945-8705). General admission tickets will go on sale at a later date following the release of the schedule.

"We are proud to host the College Baseball Series again in 2027 and welcome a great lineup of teams to Cleburne," said Jimmy Frush, General Manager of the Cleburne Railroaders. "This event provides an outstanding opportunity to showcase both our community and La Moderna Field as a first-class venue for high-level competition. We look forward to delivering an exceptional experience for the student-athletes, coaches, and fans who will be part of this event."

Tarleton State returns to the College Baseball Series in Cleburne after winning the WAC regular-season and tournament championships in 2026 to earn the program's first NCAA Division I Regional berth. Washington State also enters the event following an NCAA Tournament appearance, while UTSA has captured back-to-back American Athletic Conference regular-season titles. UT Arlington will make its first appearance at La Moderna Field to complete the four-team field.

Matchups and game times will be announced at a later date.

About College Baseball Series: The College Baseball Series is a premier collection of early-season Division I college baseball tournaments. Since its inception in 2021, the series has hosted more than 140 games and attracted over 430,000 fans, establishing a growing national presence. In 2027, the College Baseball Series will feature its largest slate ever with seven tournaments across five locations. The College Baseball Series is owned and operated by REV Entertainment, the official sports and entertainment company of the Texas Rangers. For more information, visit collegebaseballseries.com. About Cleburne Railroaders: The Cleburne Railroaders are a professional baseball team based in Cleburne, Texas, competing in the American Association of Professional Baseball, an official MLB Partner League.

Established in 2017, the Railroaders play their home games at La Moderna Field. The club has advanced to the postseason in each of the last four seasons and is led by manager and former Texas Ranger Pete Incaviglia.

For tickets and more information, visit RailroaderBaseball.com.







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