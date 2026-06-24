Jose Sermo's Late Homer Lifts Fargo-Moorhead to Win

Published on June 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (17-18) found themselves in a tier ballgame in the bottom of the eighth inning Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Field, but a monstrous solo home run by Jose Sermo gave the home side a 4-3 win over the Lincoln Saltdogs (13-22).

The RedHawks entered the eighth inning with a 3-0 lead, holding the Saltdogs scoreless over the first seven innings. After two walks, a fielder's choice and a double cut the lead to one, a Calyn Holvorson triple tied the game at three apiece.

In the bottom half of the inning, Jose Sermo took flight on a 1-0 count. His 432-foot blast over the wall in right-center field left the yard at 110 mph. Tyler Jeans retired the side in order in the ninth, securing the RedHawks' third straight win.

Sermo led the way for RedHawks batters, going 2-for-4. Tripp Clark collected two hits at the plate as well.

Eric Chalus made his first start for the RedHawks, going three scoreless innings and striking out two batters. Drew Girtz added two scoreless innings of his own, and Parker Harm tacked on 1.2 innings of scoreless baseball after him.

The RedHawks scored their first two runs in the fourth inning. Jairus Richards brought a run home with a fielder's choice, then Brian Fuentes smacked an RBI single up the middle.

Dillon Thomas gave the RedHawks their 3-0 lead when he smashed a home run over the wall in center field in the bottom of the fifth.

Fargo-Moorhead has now won 10 straight games at home against the Lincoln Saltdogs, dating back to August 2024.

The RedHawks will try to complete their first sweep of the 2026 season when they host Lincoln for the series finale and Military Appreciation Night on Wednesday night. First pitch at Newman Outdoor Field is set for 7:02 p.m.







American Association Stories from June 24, 2026

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