Cardiac 'Cats Rallies against Cougars

Published on June 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Geneva, IL) After a quick turnaround, the RailCats were back at Northwestern Medicine Field to play an 11:30 AM game against the Kane County Cougars. The 'Cats took game one by a final 3-1 and not only had a chance to take the series but also third place in the East Division.

Konnor Ash and Peyton Long took the hill for the opposing clubs, the RailCats loaded up the bases with no outs and Ash would get out of it with no damage done. Long would go three innings before a weather delay would knock him out of the game.

Chas Cywin would start on the mound after the resumption after two and a half hours of rain delay. In the bottom of the fifth the Cougars broke the scoreless tie with four runs on four hits with big hits from Zane Spinn, Josh Allen and Todd Lott.

In the top of the seventh inning after a double play, Korry Howell blasted a solo home run to get the RailCats on the board. Cooper Weiss and Marc Flores would reach and Colin Summerhill blasted a three-run homer to tie the game at four. In the bottom of the seventh Matt Bottcher singled in a run to give Kane County the lead back at 5-4.

In the top of the ninth Jake Gozzo came in to close the game for the Cougars. Nick Podkul let off the inning with a single to right field, Weiss and Flores would draw to load the bases with one out. Summerhill singled in the tying run off the leg of Gozzo and take the lead on a wild pitch. Camryn Williams scored two insurance runs into left field to make it 8-5.

Jacob Coats entered and shut down the Cougars and gave the RailCats a win and secure a series win. The RailCats record has moved up to 18-16 and claim third place in the east division. The series will wrap up tomorrow at 6:30 with Deyni Olivero starting against Westin Muir, the broadcast can be found on AABaseball.TV.







American Association Stories from June 24, 2026

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