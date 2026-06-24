Late Monarch Rally Sinks Sioux Falls

Published on June 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Kansas City, KS - The Sioux Falls Canaries got a strong start from Derek Craft and a two-RBI effort from Josh Rehwaldt on Wednesday but Kansas City rallied late to top the Birds 3-2 at Legends Field.

Michael Curialle drew a two-out walk in the top of the first inning and scored on a Rehwaldt double. The 1-0 lead held until a Kansas City solo homerun in the bottom of the fifth tied things up.

Rehwaldt led off the seventh inning with a go-ahead solo shot but the Monarchs responded with a two-out, two-run blast in the home half to jump in front for good. Sioux Falls was limited to one baserunner the rest of the way as the Canaries dip to 19-18 overall.

Craft took a no-decision, allowing two runs on four hits over 6 2/3 innings while fanning five. The two teams wrap up their three-game series Thursday at 6:35pm.







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