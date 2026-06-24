Dogs Lose To Railroaders

Published on June 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs dropped the first game of their series against the Cleburne Railroaders, 4-3, at Impact Field on Tuesday night.

Both teams struggled defensively as the Railroaders and Dogs combined for six errors on the evening. The Dogs took advantage of a Cleburne error early to get on the board in the bottom of the first. Another Cleburne error allowed two more runs to score for Chicago in the bottom of the fifth, making the score 3-0.

Cleburne got on the board in the top of the sixth on an RBI double that drove home Carter Aldrete. Cole Foster followed with an RBI double of his own to make the score 3-2. Cleburne went on to score twice more in the sixth inning to make the score 4-3.

The Dogs had a chance in the bottom of the ninth after Jaylyn Williams hit a leadoff double and Ethan Wilder drew a walk. However, it would not be enough, as Jacob Maiben grounded into a game-ending double play to give Cleburne the victory.

The Dogs look to even the series on Wednesday, June 24. First pitch is set for 11:30 a.m.







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