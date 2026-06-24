Early Burst Backs Willeman

Published on June 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Sioux City Explorers pitcher Zach Willeman

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla) Sioux City Explorers pitcher Zach Willeman(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA - Sioux City (16-19) jumped all over Winnipeg (15-20) early and rode another strong outing from Zach Willeman to a 9-7 win at Security National Bank Field at Lewis & Clark Park.

The X's loaded the bases in the first on a single, double, and walk. With two outs, D'Shawn Knowles, making his season debut in year three with Sioux City, beat out an infield single to short for a 1-0 lead. Jackson Van De Brake followed with a two - run single to push it to 3-0.

Sioux City kept rolling in the second.

Dillon Tatum doubled, Austin Davis moved him to third, and Zac Vooletich brought him home for a 4-0 lead. Henry George added an RBI single to make it 5-0, and after Winnipeg starter James Bradwell exited with an injury, Braulio Vásquez greeted reliever Weston Lombard with a two - run homer to center. Suddenly, it was 7-0.

In the fourth, George launched a solo shot to extend the lead to 8-0.

Meanwhile, Willeman was cruising. He retired 12 straight Goldeyes between the first and fourth innings, carrying both a no - hitter and a shutout into the fifth.

Winnipeg finally broke through with an RBI double from Ray - Patrick Didder, then cut deeper with a three - run homer from Noah Marcelo his 10th of the season in the sixth to make it 8-4.

The Explorers answered in the bottom half when Vooletich ripped his 13th double of the year to score Davis and restore a five - run cushion at 9-4.

Willeman finished with another quality line of seven innings, four hits, three earned runs, and ten strikeouts.

Manager Steve Montgomery praised him afterward, "...just excellent job pitching deep and giving the bullpen a solid lead."

Winnipeg kept pushing late.

Max Murphy homered to dead center off Rob Hughes in the eighth, and the Goldeyes loaded the bases with two outs before Hughes struck out Roby Enriquez to escape.

Two more runs came across in the ninth against Trey Morrill, but Sioux City closed it out to secure the 9-7 win.

Sioux City continues the three - game set against Winnipeg on Wednesday. First pitch for game two is at 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Zach Willeman tossed the team's third straight quality start.

-The X's are 13-8 when hitting a home run.

-Sioux City is 5-2 on Tuesday.

-The X's have hit 32 home runs.

-Zach Willeman struck out at least 10 for the second straight start.

-The top four spots in the batting order went 8-for-16 with six RBI and two home runs.

Zach Willeman of the Sioux City Explorers pitches against the Winnipeg Goldeyes Tuesday, June

23, 2026 at Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City, Iowa in the Explorers' 9-7 win over the Goldeyes.

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American Association Stories from June 24, 2026

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