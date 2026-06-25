Lincoln Comeback Salvages Series Finale

Published on June 25, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs outfielder Jake Hjelle

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs outfielder Jake Hjelle(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Fargo, North Dakota - Wednesday night, the Lincoln Saltdogs erased a five-run deficit and defeated the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 7-6, in ten innings at Newman Outdoor Field. Lincoln claimed the final game of the series and closed out the six-game road trip with two wins and four losses. The win by the Saltdogs was their first at Newman Outdoor Field since the 2024 season.

Lincoln (14-22) scored seven runs, off thirteen hits, committed no errors, and left eight runners on base. Fargo-Moorhead (17-19) had six runs, with twelve hits, two errors, and left eleven runners aboard. Wednesday night's game lasted three hours and twenty minutes and was played in front of 4,013 fans.

The RedHawks started the scoring in the bottom of third, by sending eleven batters to the plate, and scoring five runs. Facing Lincoln starting pitcher Graham Edwards, with one out, Aiden Byrne singled and stole second base. Two batters later, Juan Fernandez singled. Then, Dillon Thomas hit a three-run home run, to make it a 3-0 RedHawks lead. The next four batters, Jose Sermo, Tripp Clark, Jairus Richards and Brian Fuentes all singled, bringing in two runs, to make it a 5-0 Fargo-Moorhead lead.

The Saltdogs got on the board in the top of the fifth inning. Facing RedHawks starting pitcher Kyle Crigger, with one out, Lincoln strung together four consecutive hits from Connor Bagnieski, Jack Dragum, Calyn Halvorson and Griffin Everitt, plating one run. Then, Cam Phelts drove in a run with a ground out to second, to make the score 5-2.

Lincoln climbed closer in the top of the sixth. Jake Hjelle reached on an infield single and took second on a throwing error. After a Jairo Pomares ground out advanced Hjelle to third, Cary Arbolida drove home Hjelle with a ground out to second, to make the score 5-3.

Fargo-Moorhead got a run back in the bottom of the sixth. Facing Lincoln reliever Jeferson Figueroa, with two outs, Colby Wilkerson singled. Then, Juan Fernandez did the same. Dillon Thomas drew a walk, to load the bases. Then, Jose Sermo walked, bringing in Wilkerson, to make it a 6-3 RedHawks lead.

The Saltdogs began their second comeback effort in the top of the eighth inning. Facing Fargo-Moorhead reliever Liu Fuenmayor with one out, Jake Hjelle singled, then took second on a wild pitch. After a Jairo Pomares strikeout, Lincoln strung together three consecutive rbi hits. Cary Arbolida singled, Connor Bagnieski doubled and Jack Dragum singled, to tie the score at 6-6.

Neither team scored in the remaining regulation innings, thus forcing extra innings. In the top of the tenth, Lincoln's Jake Hjelle was the placed runner at second. Tyler Jeans entered the game to pitch and struck out Jairo Pomares for the first out. Then, Cary Arbolida singled, scoring Hjelle to put Lincoln in front 7-6.

In the bottom of the tenth, Tyler Stasiowski entered the game, to pitch for Lincoln. With Brian Fuentes the placed runner at second, Stasiowski struck out Andy Nelson and Aiden Byrne for the first two outs. Then, Stasiowski got Colby Wilkerson to fly out to center field for the final out of the game.

Lincoln starting pitcher Graham Edwards worked 5.0 innings, giving up five runs, off ten hits, struck out three and walked two. Jeferson Figueroa pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one run, off two hits, struck out two, and walked two. Chandler Woolridge pitched a clean seventh inning. Zac McCleve pitched 1.0 inning, struck out one, and walked one. David Shaw (1-0) earned the win, pitching 1.0 inning, struck out one, and walked one. Tyler Stasiowski (5) picked up the save, working 1.0 inning and struck out two.

Fargo-Moorhead starter Kyle Crigger pitched 7.0 innings, giving up three runs, two earned, off eight hits, and struck out four batters. Liu Fuenmayor pitched 1.0 inning, yielding three runs, off four hits, and struck out three batters. Mason Pelio worked 1.0 inning and walked one. Tyler Jeans (1-4) took the loss, pitching 1.0 inning, yielding one run, off one hit, struck out two, and walked one batter.

Offensively for the Saltdogs, Cam Phelts was 0-for-4 with an RBI. Jake Hjelle went 3-for-5. Cary Arbolida was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and ran his consecutive on-base streak to thirty-five games. Connor Bagnieski and Jack Dragum both went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Calyn Halvorson was 3-for-5. Griffin Everitt went 1-for-4 and drove in one run.

For the RedHawks, Juan Fernandez was 3-for-4. Dillon Thomas was 1-for-4 with a three-run home run. Jose Sermo was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Tripp Clark went 2-for-4. Jairus Richards was 1-for-3 and drove in one run. Brian Fuentes went 1-for-5 with an RBI.

Lincoln has Thursday off and begins a seven-game homestand at Haymarket Park, versus the Chicago Dogs. Game one of the three-day, four game series will be Friday night. Lincoln has not yet announced its starting pitcher. RHP Kelvan Pilot (2-0, 6.67 ERA) will be on the mound for Chicago. First pitch will be 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Friday night's game will be FREE T-SHIRT FRIDAY! Sponsored by Abante Marketing. It will also be Farmers Appreciation Night sponsored by AKRS Equipment. Plus, there will be a Jersey Auction to benefit the Nebraska FFA Foundation. In addition, there will be Post-Game Fireworks. For tickets, merchandise, and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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