Garcia Debuts for Reds, Davis Now a Monarch, Frisbie Toss, Summerhill HR Robbery Gain Notice, Highlighting Week for the MLB Partner League

Published on June 25, 2026 under American Association (AA) News Release







MOORHEAD, Minn. - Last year, Julian Garcia set the Kansas City Monarchs record for strikeouts, fanning 163. He parlayed that into a deal with the Reds, and his promotion to Cincinnati to become the latest former American Association of Professional Baseball (@AA_Baseball) player to reach the Majors is a league highlight this week. All AAPB games are as always available free for live viewing on AABaseball.tv.

Here are 10 (or so) Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

As noted above, after dominating for the team's AAA affiliate in Louisville, Garcia was recalled by the Cincinnati Reds to their big league roster on Monday. The righty made his debut a day later, fanning three in 1 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Nine-year major leaguer J.D. Davis is now a Kansas City Monarch, signing with the club on

Tuesday. Davis has 72 career home runs in 645 big league games with Houston, the New York Mets, San Francisco, Oakland, the New York Yankees and most recently the Los Angeles Dodgers, mostly at third base. Davis drove in a run and scored another in his KCM debut.

The Athletics' Colby Thomas rightly earned praise for this home run robbery of the Angels' Jo Adell on Sunday. But Gary SouthShore's Colin Summerhill pulled off almost a carbon copy leap to keep Kane County's Charles Mack in the yard on Wednesday.

First-year Lincoln manager James Frisbie gained some notice last week for tossing first base like... well... a frisbee following a disputed call at that very base in a game at Lincoln.

Kane County players and the Cougar mascot stopped by GreenFields Senior Living in Geneva, Ill., on Tuesday to talk some baseball. Some teammates also picked up a shift at Portillo's St. Charles restaurant on Monday, greeting and serving patrons.

Not satisfied with at 15-15 mark after their first 30 games, the Gary SouthShore RailCats shook up the roster a bit last Friday, signing 1B Marc Flores and RHP Jonathan Martinez. They also swung a deal with Lake Country to bring in RHP Dominic Cancellieri and ship out former All-Star RHP Jacob DeLabio. Early returns are good, as the RailCats have gone 3-1 since the flurry of moves.

The Sioux Falls Canaries will transform into the Minnehaha Martians and rock out-of-this-world jerseys on Area 51 Night on Friday at the Birdcage.

With most teams just having completed 1/3 of the regular season by passing the 33-game mark, a quick look at the AAPB standings shows Milwaukee (24-12) moving into first place in the East Division with a string of 13 wins in its last 14 games, surging ahead of Lake Country (21-14), which has dropped seven straight after a 14-game winning streak in May in to early June. The Kansas City Monarchs (21-14) hold a three-game edge over Sioux Falls (19-18) and 4 Â1/2 better than Fargo-Moorhead (17-19).







American Association Stories from June 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.