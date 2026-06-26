Dogs Swept by Railroaders

Published on June 26, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs dropped the third and final game of their series against the Cleburne Railroaders, 10-9, at Impact Field on Thursday night. With the win, the Railroaders have completed the sweep against Chicago.

Cody Thomas got Cleburne on the board early with a two-run home run in the top of the first. Tyreque Reed cut the lead to one in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single that drove home Gio DiGiacomo. Former Dog Brantley Bell extended the Railroaders' lead back to two on an RBI groundout in the top of the second. After some slow offensive innings, Cole Foster made the lead 4-1 with an RBI single in the top of the sixth. Cleburne went on to extend their lead to six on a three-run home run later that inning.

The Dogs began their comeback in the bottom of the sixth after a wild pitch allowed Ethan Wilder to score. Jaxx Groshans added another run later in the inning on an RBI double that scored Jacob Maiben, making it 7-3. Aaron Altherr followed with an RBI single that scored Groshans.

The Railroaders would not go away, however, as they pushed their lead back to four on an RBI sacrifice fly to make the score 8-4. J. Maiben answered back for Chicago with an RBI groundout that scored DiGiacomo to make the score 8-5. CJ Cepicky went on to cut Cleburne's lead to one in the bottom of the eighth with a clutch two-run single. Wilder followed with an RBI groundout that scored Cepicky to tie the game at eight apiece. J. Maiben went on to give the Dogs a 9-8 lead on an RBI single that scored DiGiacomo.

The Dogs' late rally was not enough, as an RBI triple by Delino DeShields Jr. tied the game at nine apiece in the top of the ninth. A sacrifice fly by Caleb McNeely drove in the game-winning run to complete the sweep for Cleburne.

The Dogs will head to Lincoln, NE, to take on the Saltdogs on Friday, June 26. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







American Association Stories from June 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.