Explorers Survive Ninth Inning Scare to Take Series

Published on June 26, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, IOWA - Sioux City (17-20) survived a ninth - inning scare and leaned on season - high aggression on the bases with a season - high 10 stolen bags and drawing 13 walks to outlast Winnipeg (16-21) by a final score of 9-7 and secure the series.

Manager Steve Montgomery added, "...in these games, every single run matters. We're going to keep pushing the envelope."

The X's came out firing in the first, sending eight batters to the plate and watching their first five reach against Mitch Lambson.

Braulio Vásquez opened the scoring with a two - run single, D'Shawn Knowles added a sacrifice fly, and Jackson Van De Brake beat out a fielder's - choice grounder to short to make it 4-0 before Winnipeg recorded the third out.

The Goldeyes answered in the fourth, stringing together four straight hits against Josh Landry and tying the game 4-4 on a two - run single from Kevin Garcia. It was his first hit against Sioux City in four games.

Josh Landry settled in from there and didn't allow another run.

Sioux City immediately reclaimed the lead in the bottom half when Henry George ripped an RBI double to make it 5-4.

In the sixth, Alberto Osuna added insurance with a two - out RBI double for a 6-4 advantage.

The bullpen kept the momentum.

Nathan Mertens delivered two scoreless innings, and the offense broke things open in the seventh.

Three walks set the table, and the inning's turning point came when Austin Davis stole second, drew a throwing error from Garcia, and scored on the same play to make it 9-4. It was a massive swing in a tight game.

Winnipeg refused to go quietly.

In the ninth, Tahnaj Thomas allowed three consecutive doubles as the Goldeyes cut the lead to 9-7 and brought the tying run to first with nobody out.

Trey Morrill entered and slammed the door, ending the game on an Adam Hall lineout double play, giving Sioux City a much - needed exhale and the series win.

Sioux City opens a three - game set against Kansas City on Friday. First pitch for game one is at 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-The X's are 3-2 on Thursday.

-The Explorers stole nine bases in the game with Austin Davis stealing three.

-D'Shawn Knowles stole his first base of the season.

-Sioux City drew 13 walks in the game.

-The X's are 4-2 against Winnipeg this season.

-Sioux City has won their last two home series.

-Nathan Mertens tossed two scoreless innings for the X's.







American Association Stories from June 26, 2026

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