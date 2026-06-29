MLB Network to Broadcast 2026 American Association All-Star Game Live from Lincoln's Haymarket Park

Published on June 29, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska - The American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB) officially announced that its 2026 All-Star Game will be carried live on MLB Network for the first time on Wednesday, July 15th. The game will be held at Haymarket Park, home of the Lincoln Saltdogs, at 7:30 CDT, marking the first time MLB Network has aired an All-Star Game of a Major League Baseball Partner League.

'It is a pleasure to be able to have MLB Network come on board to carry our All-Star Game, presented by Carbliss, from one of the most highly rated stadiums in America in Haymarket Park as we showcase the best in affiliated baseball to an even larger audience," said Joshua Schaub, Commissioner of the American Association of Professional Baseball. "Our focus has been to continue to refine the quality of our storytelling on all platforms and this new agreement, the first of its kind, is a testament to the value we continue to create. Our athletes and coaches deserve this opportunity, and we are proud to be able to bring it to fruition through an ever-growing network of broadcast partners. Thanks to the entire team at MLB Network for helping us continue to expand our window."

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase Haymarket Park, the city of Lincoln and the incredible baseball fans of Nebraska on a national stage," said Lincoln Saltdogs General Manager Shane Tritz. "To have MLB Network bring the American Association All-Star Game to viewers across the country is a tremendous honor for our organization and our community. With no Major League Baseball games being played that evening, baseball fans nationwide will have the chance to experience Lincoln and see firsthand why Haymarket Park has become one of the premier venues in professional baseball. We look forward to welcoming the league's top players and coaches for what will be a special week for our city."

"We're excited to elevate the profile of the AAPB and carry its All-Star Game live for the first time," said Marc Caiafa, MLB Network's SVP of Production. "We're always looking for new content opportunities immediately following MLB's Midsummer Classic, so this is a perfect collaboration and time on the calendar. It'll be a fun night featuring the AAPB's best."

The broadcast comes one night after Major League Baseball's All-Star Game and on a date when no Major League Baseball games are scheduled, making the American Association All-Star Game one of the only live professional baseball games available to a national television audience.

The MLB Network broadcast is the latest step in the American Association's expanding national media presence. League officials project the 2026 broadcast schedule will reach more than 30 million viewers, representing the largest distribution footprint in league history and providing unprecedented exposure for Lincoln, Haymarket Park and the American Association's All-Star festivities.

For more information about the 2026 American Association All-Star Game, including tickets, schedule of events and fan experiences, visit Saltdogs.com/All-Star-Game-2026.







American Association Stories from June 29, 2026

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