RedHawks Salvage Finale against Goldeyes

Published on June 28, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Weston Lombard

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Luke Perrett) Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Weston Lombard(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Luke Perrett)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (18-21) avoided a three-game sweep at the hands of their Red River rivals with a 5-1 victory over the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Blue Cross Park.

Fargo-Moorhead took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when designated hitter Dillon Thomas lined a double to left field that drove in left fielder Jairus Richards.

The RedHawks increased their lead in the second. A balk was charged to Goldeyes starter James Colyer, allowing centre fielder Cole Yearsley to score from third base.

There was no further scoring until the top of the seventh inning. Catcher Tripp Clark hit a two-out double to left field that brought in right fielder Andy Nelson to make it 3-0 Fargo-Moorhead.

Yearsley added a base hit to right with two out in the eighth that scored first baseman José Sermo and second baseman Colby Wilkerson and gave the RedHawks a five-run advantage.

Winnipeg (18-22) finally got on the board in the bottom of the inning when centre fielder Noah Marcelo came home on a fielder's choice off the bat of left fielder Jiandido Tromp that trimmed Fargo-Moorhead's lead to 5-1.

Kolby Kiser (W, 2-2) pitched five scoreless innings for the RedHawks, giving up just four hits. He struck out two and walked two. Four relievers combined to limit the Goldeyes to just three hits the rest of the way.

James Colyer (L, 0-2) made spot start for Winnipeg, working three innings and surrendering two runs - one earned - on two hits. The right-hander struck out six and walked a pair. Weston Lombard, Dominic Hambley, Quinn Waterhouse, and Willian Suárez appeared out of the bullpen.

Marcelo and second baseman Adam Hall, with two hits apiece, accounted for four of the Goldeyes' seven hits on the afternoon. Hall improved his team-leading batting average to .361.

The West Division-leading Kansas City Monarchs are next up for Winnipeg, with a three-game series beginning at Blue Cross Park Monday at 6:30 p.m. In what should be a marquee pitching matchup, the Goldeyes will send lefty Ryo Kohigashi (2-1, 3.13 ERA) to the mound, while Kansas City is expected to respond with right-hander Ryan García (5-2, 2.67 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM, with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Monday is Soirée Francophone. Other promotions during the series will include Ukrainian Night and Two Dollar Tuesday on, appropriately enough, Tuesday, and Canada Day on Wednesday.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

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