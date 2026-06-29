Explorers Hold off Monarchs to Rule the Series

Published on June 28, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Sioux City Explorers pitcher Zach Willeman

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla) Sioux City Explorers pitcher Zach Willeman(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA - Sioux City (19-21) hung on late to win their third straight home series, beating the West Division-leading Kansas City (22-16) by a final of 8-6 on a scorching Sunday.

Steve Montgomery said afterward, "...feels great to grab another home series win against a high - level team."

Sioux City jumped ahead immediately in the first when Austin Davis doubled, stole third for his league-leading 24th of the season, and scored on a Zac Vooletich sacrifice fly.

Kansas City answered in the fourth as JD Davis singled, Austin Callahan tripled him home, and Saul Garza added a sacrifice fly for a 2-1 Monarchs lead.

The bottom half flipped the game on its head.

The X's erupted for four home runs in the inning, starting with Henry George and Braulio Vasquez going back - to - back, followed by an Alberto Osuna single and a Zane Denton opposite - field homer for his second in as many days, and capped by a Dillon Tatum blast to left for a 6-2 advantage.

Vasquez added another RBI in the fifth with a chopper single to score George after two stolen bases, making it 7-2.

Kansas City clawed back in the sixth when Zach Willeman retired the first two before Sahid Valenzuela and Trevor Boone reached, and Hudson Head ripped his league - leading fifth triple to cut it to 7-4.

Nick Martini's RBI double in the seventh made it 7-5, and the eighth tightened further when Rob Hughes walked two, picked off Boone, then allowed a Brady Lindsly RBI double before Nate Gercken struck out the next two to preserve the lead.

Sioux City added insurance in the bottom of the eighth as the first three reached and Austin Davis drove in Zane Denton with a groundout.

Trey Morrill walked the first two in the ninth, putting the tying run aboard, but induced three straight groundouts to secure back - to - back saves and close out the series win.

Sioux City now gets an off day Monday before opening a three - game set at Sioux Falls on Tuesday, with both teams tied for second in the division. First pitch for game one is at 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-The Explorers stole four bases and now have 100 for the season. They are on pace for 250.

-Sioux City finished the homestand 4-2 and have won three straight home series.

-Trey Morrill has saves in three straight appearances.

-Sioux City is 17-1 when leading after six.

-The X's hit four home runs to raise their season total to 40 in the fourth inning.

-Sioux City is all-time 86-76 against Kansas City.

-Dillion Tatum reached base for the ninth straight game.

-The Explorers are now tied with Sioux Falls for second in the West Division and are tied with Sioux Falls for third in the league in batting at .276.

Zach Willeman of the Sioux City Explorers pitches against the

Kansas City Monarchs Sunday June 28, 2026 in the Explorers

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