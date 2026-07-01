Canaries Pull Away Late

Published on June 30, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX FALLS, SD - Sioux City (19-22) couldn't capitalize on early chances, missed the big swing they needed, and unraveled in a decisive eighth inning as Sioux Falls (20-21) took the opener 5-1.

The Explorers and Canaries entered Tuesday tied at 19-21 and battling for second place in the division.

Anthony Hall put Sioux Falls on the board in the first with a solo shot to left - center, and Michael Curialle added a two - out infield RBI single in the third on a high chopper off the turf to make it 2-0.

Sioux City loaded the bases with nobody out in the fifth, and Zac Vooletich lifted a sacrifice fly to center to cut the deficit in half, but the Explorers couldn't push across anything more.

Both starters were sharp.

Julio Rosario made his first professional start in three years, delivered 5 innings with 3 hits and one earned run.

Chase Gearing matched him with 5 innings of four - hit, one - run ball and five strikeouts, a strong rebound after dropping his last three starts and allowing at least four runs in each of his previous five.

Sioux City threatened again in the sixth, putting the first two aboard against Sean Gamble, but a quick 1 - 2 - 3 finish stranded both runners.

In the seventh, Vooletich reached third with two outs before a Braulio Vásquez strikeout ended the inning.

The game broke open in the eighth.

Nathan Mertens was dominant, retiring his first seven batters and striking out five across 2.1 innings, but once he exited, Sioux Falls capitalized.

A walk loaded the bases, and Trevor Achenbach lifted a sacrifice fly to left to make it 3-1. Scott Combs followed with a two - run single and on the second run, Dillon Tatum's tag attempt allowed the ball to get away, letting another Canary score for a 5-1 advantage.

Sioux City couldn't answer in the ninth, and the Canaries took the opener of the three - game set.

Sioux City continues the three - gam e set at Sioux Falls on Wednesday. First pitch for game one is at 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Sioux City is 2-5 against Sioux Falls this season..

-Sioux City is 1-16 when trailing after six, seven and eight.

-Dillion Tatum reached base for the 10 straight game.

-The Explorers trail the Canaries by a game but Sioux Falls owns the current tie breaker.

-The X's lost despite out hitting Sioux Falls.

-Nathan Mertens struck out four batters in a row.







American Association Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.