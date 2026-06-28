Goldeyes Bats Back Boyd in Win over RedHawks

Published on June 28, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Noah Marcelo of the Winnipeg Goldeyes dives to make a catch

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Colby Spence) Noah Marcelo of the Winnipeg Goldeyes dives to make a catch(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Colby Spence)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (18-21) defeated the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 9-5 at Blue Cross Park Saturday evening.

After two scoreless innings, Winnipeg shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder led off the bottom of the third by smacking his sixth home run of the season to left field to make the score 1-0 Goldeyes.

Winnipeg added two more runs in the fourth inning to take a 3-0 lead. First, left fielder Roby Enríquez doubled to right-centre field, and designated hitter Jiandido Tromp came in. A batter later, second baseman Keshawn Lynch lifted a sacrifice fly to centre field that brought in right fielder Max Murphy.

Fargo-Moorhead (17-21) got one back in the fifth when third baseman Brian Fuentes scored from third on a failed pickoff attempt at first base.

The Goldeyes put four runs on the board in the bottom of the inning. Tromp lined a single to right field that drove in third baseman Ramón Bramasco to make the score 4-1. Murphy was then walked with the bases loaded, forcing in centre fielder Noah Marcelo. Lynch drew a second walk with the bases full, allowing catcher Raphaël Pelletier to score. Finally, Didder was hit by a pitch with the bases still loaded, bringing Murphy home to give Winnipeg a 7-1 lead.

The RedHawks got all four of those runs back in the sixth - all with two out. Second baseman Colby Wilkerson lined a base hit to centre field that drove in first baseman José Sermo. Shortstop Aidan Byrne also singled to centre, bringing in Fuentes. Centre fielder Cole Yearsley then singled up the middle to bring home Wilkerson. A throwing error on the same play allowed Byrne to score, making it 7-5 Goldeyes.

Winnipeg added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth inning. Murphy brought Tromp in with a single to left before Lynch singled off the body of Fargo-Moorhead pitcher Drew Girtz. Murphy scored on the play to make it 9-5.

Luke Boyd (W, 4-2) went six innings and gave up five runs - three earned - on ten hits. He struck out three and walked one. Kevin Vaupel was activated from the Injured List earlier Saturday. He pitched two innings, allowing one hit and fanning a pair. Eli Saul closed out the game with a perfect ninth inning.

Wyatt Cheney (L, 0-3) started for the RedHawks and left the game after 4 1/3 innings. He surrendered seven runs on six hits. Cheney struck out seven but also issued seven walks.

The series concludes Sunday at 1:00 p.m. when right-hander James Colyer (0-1, 14.29 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Goldeyes. Fargo-Moorhead is expected to counter with Kolby Kiser (1-2, 10.29 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 12:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM, with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The remainder of the homestand will include Sunday Family Fun Day, Soirée Francophone on Monday, Ukrainian Night and Two Dollar Tuesday, and Canada Day on Wednesday.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

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American Association Stories from June 28, 2026

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