Goldeyes Deny Saltdogs a Series Sweep

Published on June 19, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs at bat

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs at bat(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Lincoln, Nebraska - Thursday night at Haymarket Park, the Winnipeg Goldeyes defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs, 8-1, in American Association Baseball West Division action. Cam Phelts recorded two hits and Cary Arbolida homered in the second straight night for Lincoln, in the loss.

Winnipeg (13-17) scored eight runs, with seventeen hits, committed no errors, and left fourteen runners on base. Lincoln (12-18) had its five-game home winning streak snapped after scoring one run, off five hits, with one error and left six runners aboard. The game lasted two hours and forty-nine minutes and was played in front of 3,039 fans.

The game was scoreless after four innings before Winnipeg took the lead in the top of the fifth. Facing Lincoln starting pitcher Haden Erbe, Roby Enriquez and Ramon Bramasco led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Three batters later, Max Murphy singled, scoring Enriquez, to make it a 1-0 Goldeyes lead.

The Goldeyes added three more runs in the top of the sixth. Kevin Garcia led off the inning with a home run to right field, to make it 2-0. Two batters later, Ray-Patrick Didder singled, then took second on a passed ball. Roby Enriquez reached on a walk. Ramon Bramasco reached on a fielder's choice, which forced out Enriquez. Then, Adam Hall hit a bouncing ball, which Paul Myro misplayed at shortstop, allowing two runs to score, to make it a 4-0 Winnipeg lead.

Lincoln responded in the bottom of the sixth. Facing Winnipeg starter Ryo Kohigashi, Cary Arbolida hit a two-out solo home run to left field, to make the score 4-1. Arbolida's home run was the second in as many nights, and his fifth of the season.

The Saltdogs momentum was short-lived as Winnipeg plated four runs in the top of the seventh. Facing Lincoln relief pitcher Jack Hall, Keshawn Lynch doubled with one out, then took third on a wild pitch. Kevin Garcia singled, scoring Lynch, to make it 5-1. Garcia stole second. Then, T.J. Schofield-Sam doubled, scoring Garcia, to make it a 6-1 score. Then, Ray-Patrick Didder singled, bringing it Schofield-Sam, to make it a 7-1 game. Two batters later, Ramon Bramasco singled, plating Didder, to make it an 8-1 contest, which turned out to be the final score.

Winnipeg starting pitcher Ryo Kohigashi (1-1) earned the win, pitching 8.0 innings, giving up one run, off five hits, struck out eight, and walked one. Derrick Cherry pitched 1.0 inning and struck out one.

Lincoln starter Haden Erbe (2-2) took the loss, working 6.0 innings, giving up four runs, two earned, off nine hits, struck out seven, and walked two. Jack Hill pitched 0.2 innings, giving up four runs, off six hits, and struck out two. Jeferson Figueroa pitched 1.1 innings, yielding two hits, and walked one. Chandler Woolridge pitched 1.0 inning and walked one.

Offensively for the Goldeyes, Ramon Bramasco was 2-for-6 with an RBI. Adam Hall went 2-for-6. Max Murphy went 1-for-5 with an RBI. Keshawn Lynch was 2-for-5. Kevin Garcia went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs batted in. T.J. Schofield-Sam was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Ray-Patrick Didder went 2-for-4 and drove in one run. Roby Enriquez was 2-for-4.

For the Saltdogs, Cam Phelts was 2-for-3. Cary Arbolida was 1-for-4 with a solo home run.

The two teams will begin another three-game series, Friday night, at Blue Cross Park, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. RHP Graham Edwards (1-2, 8.82 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. LHP Mitchell Lambson (2-3, 7.26 ERA) will be on the mound for Winnipeg. First pitch will be 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Lincoln's next home game will be Friday, June 26 th, against the Chicago Dogs. That night will be FREE T-SHIRT FRIDAY! sponsored by Abante Marketing. It will also be Farmers Appreciation Night sponsored by AKRS Equipment. Plus, there will be a Jersey Auction to benefit the Nebraska FFA Foundation. In addition, there will be Post- Game Fireworks. For tickets, merchandise, and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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American Association Stories from June 19, 2026

Goldeyes Deny Saltdogs a Series Sweep - Lincoln Saltdogs

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