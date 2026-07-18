Canaries' Fourth Inning Too Much for Lincoln to Overcome

Published on July 17, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs' David Shaw

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs' David Shaw(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota- The Lincoln Saltdogs returned from the All-Star break by beginning a three-game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries. Friday night, at Sioux Falls Stadium, the Canaries claimed the first game of the weekend by defeating Lincoln, 7-5. Josh Rehwaldt and Jabari Henry both homered for Sioux Falls, in the Canaries' victory. Jake Hjelle drove in three runs for Lincoln, in the loss.

Sioux Falls (27-27) scored seven runs, with seven hits, committed no errors, and left nine runners on base. Lincoln (25-29) had five runs, with fourteen hits, had one error, and left thirteen runners on base. Friday night's game lasted three hours and thirteen minutes and was played in front of 2,388 fans.

The Canaries started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Facing Lincoln starting pitcher Jacob Hughes, Mike Hart and Josh Rehwaldt drew back-to-back walks. After Chase Engelhard laid down a sacrifice bunt and Anthony Hall walked, to load the bases, Jabari Henry hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Hart. Then, Joe Vos reached on a bunt singled, which plated Rehwaldt, to make it a 2-0 Canaries lead.

Lincoln got on the board in the top of the third inning. Facing Sioux Falls starting pitcher Dylan Kirkeby, Nick Shumpert reached on a one-out single, then stole second base. Then, Jake Hjelle doubled to left field, scoring Shumpert, to make the score, 2-1.

Sioux Falls cracked the game open by sending eight batters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth. Trevor Achenbach led off by reaching on an error by Cael Chatham, at third base. Grady Mee hit into a fielder's choice, which forced out Achenbach at second. Mee stole second. Then, Mike Hart walked. The next batter, Josh Rehwaldt, hit a three-run home run to right field, to make it 5-1. Chase Engelhard drew a walk. Two batters later, Jabari Henry hit a two-run home run to left field, to make it a 7-1 score.

The Saltdogs got a run back in the top of the fifth. Nick Shumpert led off with a walk. Two batters later, Jairo Pomares walked. Then, a wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third. After a Cary Arbolida pop up, Connor Bagnieski drew a walk. Then, Calyn Halvorson reached on a base on balls, scoring Shumpert, to make it 7-2.

Lincoln's biggest threat came in the top of the sixth. Facing reliever Sean Gamble, Cam Phelts hit a one-out double. Then, Nick Shumpert hit a line drive over the third base bag that was ruled foul. After the umpires gathered to discuss the call, it was overturned to a fair ball, giving Shumpert a double, and placing Phelts at third base. Then, Jake Hjelle doubled, scoring both runners, to make it 7-4.

In the top of the eighth, facing reliever Spencer Bauer, Nick Shumpert led off with a single, then stole second. Two batters, later, Jairo Pomares, singled, scoring Shumpert, to make it 7-5, however, that is as close as the Saltdogs would get.

Sioux Falls starter Dylan Kirkeby (4-1) earned the win pitching 4.2 innings, giving up two runs, off eight hits, struck out four and walked four. Sean Gamble pitched 0.2 innings, yielding two runs, off three hits and walked one. Will Levine pitched 1.2 innings, giving up one hit, struck out two and walked one. Spencer Bauer pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one run, off two hits and struck out two. Charlie Hasty (10) earned the save, pitching a clean top of the ninth inning.

Lincoln starter Jacob Hughes (2-2) took the loss, pitching 4.0 innings, giving up seven runs, six earned, off four hits, struck out five and walked seven. Jack Hill pitched 2.0 innings, gave up three hits, and struck out one. Harold Cortijo pitched 1.0 inning and struck out one. Ryan Spalliero pitched 0.1 inning struck out one and walked two, before leaving the game with an arm injury. David Shaw pitched 0.2 innings and struck out two.

Offensively for the Canaries, Josh Rehwaldt was 1-for-3 with a three-run home run. Anthony Hall was 2-for-4. Jabari Henry was 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and three runs batted in. Joe Vos was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

For the Saltdogs, Nick Shumpert was 3-for-4. Jake Hjelle was 3-for-5 with three runs batted in. Jairo Pomares was 2-for-3 and drove in one run. Calyn Halvorson went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Game two of the weekend series is Saturday afternoon. RHP Foster Pace (1-3, 5.14 ERA) will be on the mound for Lincoln. LHP Thomas Dorminy (3-1, 5.18 ERA) will take the ball for Sioux Falls. First pitch at Sioux Falls Stadium will be 5:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Lincoln's next regular season home game will be Tuesday, July 21st, when they host the Sioux City Explorers at 6:35 p.m. That night will be TRIPLE PLAY TUESDAY! sponsored by Celerion. Fans may donate three hygiene items for CenterPointe and receive a FREE General Admission ticket. Plus, it's TACO TUESDAY. You can get two tacos for $6. Also, receive $2 OFF popcorn, waffle cones, lemonade, and limeade. For tickets, merchandise and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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American Association Stories from July 17, 2026

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