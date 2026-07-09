'Last Men In' Picked, All-Star Lineups Set for MLB Network Broadcast, Near Season Midpoint, All-Star Festivities Highlight Week for MLB Partner League

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Association (AA) News Release







MOORHEAD, Minn. - Fans selected the final two additions to next week's American Association of Professional Baseball (@AA_Baseball) All-Star Game, with the "Last Men In" picks of Connor Bagneski, outfielder for the Lincoln Saltdogs, and Ethan Wilder, infielder for the Chicago Dogs. All AAPB games are as always available free for live viewing on AABaseball.tv.

MOORHEAD, Minn. - Fans selected the final two additions to next week's American Association of Professional Baseball (@AA_Baseball) All-Star Game, with the "Last Men In" picks of Connor Bagnieski, outfielder for the Lincoln Saltdogs, and Ethan Wilder, infielder for the Chicago Dogs. All AAPB games are as always available free for live viewing on AABaseball.tv.

Here are 10 (or so) Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

The full rosters are now set for the American Association All-Star Game, set for Wednesday, July 15 at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Neb. The game will be broadcasted LIVE on MLB Network as well as the Unbeaten Channel and AABaseball.tv., beginning at 8:30 p.m.. ET/7:30 p.m. CT.

The game is the culmination of a three-day extravaganza celebrating the AAPB and all things baseball, which includes:

Tuesday, 9-11 a.m. CT: All-Star Youth Clinic, for kids ages 6-14 (free Tshirt and GA ticket to the All-Star Game), limited to 50 participants (Registration is full)

Tuesday, 5 p.m.: AAPB Hall of Fame Banquet & Social

Wednesday, 5 p.m., Home Run Derby sponsored by Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., All-Star Game presented by Carbliss

Wednesday, 10:30 p.m., Post-Game Fireworks presented by Pepsi Cola of Lincoln and Bubbl'r

Mike Hallquist, who slashed .312/.339/.605 for the Milkmen in 39 games to start the season, homered in his first at bat with the South Bend Cubs of the Midwest League.

Lake Country continues its alter-ego alternative identity as the Wisconsin Dive Bars tonight, wrapping up a three-game run in the specialty jerseys featuring the names of 150 local bars from across the state.

It was a short stint for Grant Gambrell in his second season with the Monarchs and now he returns to the team that drafted him as the Kansas City Royals picked up his contract on Thursday.

Fargo-Moorhead slugger José Sermo and Lake Country's Joshua Mears are now tied for the AAPB home run lead with 17, with Sermo's grand slam last night and two-run shot on Tuesday against Sioux City and Mears' two-homer effort on Wednesday vs. Kane County evening the race. Mears has a one-RBI edge over his F-M counterpart, 47-46.

Sermo now has 158 career American Association home runs, trailing Sioux City's Jabari Henry, the all-time leader with 166.

Bobblehead collectors will love the Sioux Falls Canaries' new offerings, which include some non-baseball playing favorites like the bespectacled "Harry Canary," frozen pole licking "Triple Dog Dare You" and "Prison Mike," among others, in an online-only sale through July 23 at sfcanaries.shop.

The Kansas City Monarchs and Kansas Speedway Hollywood Casino have teamed with Mix93.3 FM on a promotion in which fans can win a Top Gun Night experience on Friday at Legends Field.

Kyle Lindquist last appeared in a professional game in 2013, when he came out of the Gary SouthShore Railcats pen 32 times to a 2.17 ERA. This week he joined the University of South Carolina baseball program as defensive coordinator and infield coach.







American Association Stories from July 9, 2026

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