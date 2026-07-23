Jabari Is Back, the Home Run Chase Is On, Henry Raps Two Home Runs, Sermo Counters with Five, Highlighting Week for the MLB Partner League

Published on July 23, 2026 under American Association (AA) News Release







MOORHEAD, Minn. - Welcome back, Jabari Henry. The league's all-time home run champ returned after missing more than six weeks (prefaced with an appearance on the field at the All-Star Game last week, when he pronounced himself ready to resume play for the Sioux Falls Canaries). As always, fans can watch Henry and Fargo-Moorhead's José Sermo battle it out for big fly supremacy as all AAPB games are, as always, available free for live viewing on AABaseball.tv.

Here are 10 (or so) Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks José Sermo continued his assault on AAPB pitching - and the league record books. He smacked his seventh home run since winning the AAPB All-Star Home Run Derby last week, raising his total to 165, two short of Sioux Falls first baseman Jabari Henry.

Sermo's 24 home runs and 68 RBI pace the circuit this season. He is within striking distance of the league records for HR (33, Adam Brett Walker, Milwaukee '21) and RBI (Kyle Martin, 106, Winnipeg '21).

Henry, who maybe has had enough of watching Sermo chase him down, homered in his first game back in more than six weeks, then hit this blast over everything at The Birdcage. (Of course, as we chronicled last week, Henry served as Home Run Derby pitcher for his tater-blasting counterpart).

The Sioux City Explorers gained their 1000th all-time win in dramatic fashion last night, rallying with three runs in the ninth inning to defeat Lincoln. The X's are the first team in the current American Association to reach that mark in league history. Lincoln is the other team entering the season closing in on 1000 with 966.

For the first time in American Association history, a team will wear its alternate identity during road games as the DockHounds become the Wisconsin Dive Bars throughout the remainder of the 2026 season.

The Gary SouthShore RailCats have signed former Major Leaguer Erasmo Ramirez and two rookies as the club set out to strengthen its pitching staff for the second half of the season.

Baseball history was celebrated as the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame honored seven baseball stars before Saturday's game at Legends Field. The seven legends include Chester Brewer, Edward Dwight Sr., George Giles, Carroll Ray Mothell, Charles Wilber "Bullet" Rogan. Diego Segui and Frank Wickware.

At 36 (Happy Birthday this past Monday!), Mitch Lambson of Winnipeg was the league's oldest player - until KC added Michael Mariot (37 yrs, 276 days as of today) and Milwaukee signed Henderson Alvarez III (36 year, 96 days). Both are former Major Leaguers who have previous AAPB stints as well. Mariot made his first start for the Monarchs yesterday.

Down but not out! Trailing 2-0 with one out to go in a potential no-hit bid for Cleburne's Luke Short, an infield error kept the game alive, and after a walk, Hudson Head launched this three-run home run that ruined the no-no, the shutout, and the victory for the Railroaders in Game One of yesterday's sweep by KC.







American Association Stories from July 23, 2026

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