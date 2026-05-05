RailCats Sign Outfielder and Rookie Pitcher

Published on May 4, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats made another move to the roster by agreeing to terms with outfielder Kevin Watson Jr and RHP Cade Herrmann.

Watson is a 26-year-old that was drafted out of Beaverton High School by the Arizona Diamondbacks and signed with the club instead of going to Oregon State University. The left-handed hitter would spend time with the D-Backs and the Los Angeles Angels.

In 2024, Watson joined the Gastonia Ghost Peppers and in his first year he hit .302 with 13 home runs and stole 40 bases. Last year he split time with Gastonia and the Lancaster Stormers. Combined between the two teams he bashed 17 home runs, stole 46 bases and drove in 69 runners.

"Adding a player like Kevin Watson so late in the offseason is a steal," Manager Jeff Isom said. "He shown the Atlantic League he can drive the ball or extra bases and is a massive threat on the basepaths."

Coming from Nebraska is the 26-year-old pitcher Cade Herrmann. Hermann was featured in three different College Baseball programs with Wayne State, Western Illinois, and wrapped up in 2024 with Bellevue University. Last season, Herrmann was in the MLB draft league with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers taking the hill in three games and had a 5.40 ERA.

"Cade will come in and compete," Isom said. "He has a four-pitch mix and his fastball sits around 94 with a curve, slider and change, we'll see how it plays against professional hitters."







American Association Stories from May 4, 2026

RailCats Sign Outfielder and Rookie Pitcher - Gary SouthShore Railcats

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