Goldeyes' Bats Break out in Win over Dogs

Published on May 10, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







ROSEMONT, IL - The Winnipeg Goldeyes made the most of a visit to hitter-friendly Impact Field Sunday afternoon, rolling to a 15-5 pre-season victory over the Chicago Dogs.

Raphaël Pelletier hit his second home run of the spring - a three-run blast in the third, while Roby Enríquez added a two-run shot in the fourth inning. Other big swings on the day for Winnipeg included a two-run single by Ramón Bramasco in the fourth and a two-run double by Ray-Patrick Didder in the eighth. All but two Goldeyes drove in at least one run.

Chicago hit three long balls of their own, two coming off the bat of Brian Fuentes. CJ Cepicky added a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Right-hander Landen Bourassa, expected to be Winnipeg's Opening Day starter, worked the first two innings before giving way to the Southpaw Syndicate of Ryo Kohigashi, Mitchell Lambson, Kevin Vaupel, and Quinn Waterhouse.

The team made the 40 mile drive west to Geneva, Illinois after the game, where they will meet the Kane County Cougars in another pre-season contest Monday morning at 11:35.

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.







American Association Stories from May 10, 2026

Goldeyes' Bats Break out in Win over Dogs - Winnipeg Goldeyes

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