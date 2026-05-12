Monarchs Best RedHawks in Exhibition Action

Published on May 12, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







Kansas City, Kansas - The Kansas City Monarchs belted three home runs en route to a 9-3 exhibition win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Monday night at Legends Field.

The 'Hawks were led by Dillon Thomas, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Peter Brookshaw, who also had two hits.

Jake Dykhoff tossed 4 innings for Fargo-Moorhead, striking out five Monarchs with only one walk while yielding two runs.

Grant Richardson, Sahid Valenzuela and Ryan Leitch all homered for KC. Valenzuela ended the night 2-for-5 with a double, homer and five RBIs.

The same two teams meet Tuesday afternoon for the RedHawks' final exhibition game. First pitch is set for 1:05pm at Legends Field.

The RedHawks open the 2026 American Association of Professional Baseball season on Friday, May 14, at the Cleburne Railroaders before hosting the Kane County Cougars in the home opener at Newman Outdoor Field on May 22.







American Association Stories from May 12, 2026

Monarchs Best RedHawks in Exhibition Action - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

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