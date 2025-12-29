Skyforce Earns 1000th Win in Franchise History

Published on December 29, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Oceanside, CA - The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the San Diego Clippers 101-98 on Sunday evening at Frontwave Arena to earn the organization's 1,000th win in its 37-year history.

Sioux Falls (2-2) was led by Josh Christopher, who finished with 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting (4-of-9 from three), a career-high 14 rebounds and four steals. Trevor Keels added 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting (4-of-7 from three), along with three rebounds, three assists and a game-high +13 plus-minus. San Diego (1-3) was paced by Zach Freemantle, who recorded 23 points on 14-of-22 shooting, 10 rebounds and six assists.

The teams traded momentum early, as the opening 12 minutes featured 13 lead changes or ties. Sioux Falls carried a slim 24-22 advantage into the second quarter. Christopher continued his strong night by scoring 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the frame, helping the Skyforce take a 56-50 lead into halftime.

Sioux Falls extended its lead in the third quarter, outscoring San Diego 30-12 while shooting 14-of-20 from the field. The Skyforce controlled the interior, capitalizing on points in the paint and second-chance opportunities to take an 80-69 lead into the final period.

The Skyforce built a commanding 94-79 advantage with 5:09 remaining, but the Clippers responded with a 16-4 run to cut the deficit to 98-95 following a Patrick Baldwin Jr. finger roll with 56.6 seconds left. Keels answered with a three-pointer with 38.6 seconds remaining to push the lead back to six, and the Sioux Falls defense closed the game by forcing stops on four consecutive San Diego possessions down the stretch.

Miami HEAT two-way guard Jahmir Young added 17 points, four rebounds and eight assists, while fellow two-way Vladislav Goldin chipped in six points on 3-of-4 shooting and seven rebounds. Baldwin Jr. and John Poulakidas combined for 32 points to round out the Clippers' top performers.

The Skyforce returns home for the first time since Dec. 7 on Wednesday to face the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (2-0), with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 PM CST. San Diego travels to face Raptors 905 (3-0) on Friday at 4:00 PM CST.







NBA G League Stories from December 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.