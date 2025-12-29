Osceola Magic Earn Weekend Sweep in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The Osceola Magic (3-1) took down the Santa Cruz Warriors (2-2) 106-96 in the second game of a back-to-back at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Sunday night.

Lester Quiñones was once again the leading man for the Magic with 26 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field and 6-of-11 from behind the arc. Phillip Wheeler dropped 18 points off the bench.

Malevy Leons scored 20 points for the Sea Dubs on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and pulled in nine rebounds. Chase McMillian added 15 points and was a team-high plus-13.

Santa Cruz jumped out to an early 6-0 lead within the first few moments of the game, but the Magic were able to settle in and pick up where they left off the night before. Osceola went on a 23-6 run in the first quarter and led the rest of the game.

Despite shooting a season-low 38 percent from the floor, the Magic still found a way to control the game by forcing the Warriors into 20 turnovers for the second-consecutive night. All nine Magic players recorded at least one steal.

Up Next:

The Magic will take a quick trip north to Portland, Oregon to take on the Rip City Remix on Wednesday, December 31 at Chiles Center. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBAGLeague.com

The Magic will return to Osceola Heritage Park on Monday, January 26 to take on the Raptors 905. The team will be hosting Looney Tunes Night, presented by ABC Paving and Sealcoating. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Porky Pig bobblehead, courtesy of Experience Kissimmee. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

Box Score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Magic 29 31 23 23 106

Warriors 21 26 20 29 96

Game Notes:

The Magic are 2-0 all time in Santa Cruz after this weekend's series sweep.

With two steals tonight, Alex Morales has gone 10-straight games with at least one takeaway, dating back to November 20.

With 26 points, Lester Quiñones has scored 20 or more points in 12 games, most on the team.

The Magic have made 10 or more threes in five-straight games.

Reece Beekman recorded his second game with 10+ assists. He's the only player on the Magic to record double-digit assists in a single game this season.

Tonight marks the second-straight game the Magic have held their opponents under 100 points.

Jarron Cumberland recorded his first double-digit scoring game in an Osceola uniform with 12 points off the bench.

In Case You Missed It:

The Osceola Magic are selling game-worn jerseys from the team's Holiday Party game played on Tuesday, December 16. All proceeds will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida. Available jerseys can be purchased at

https://e.givesmart.com/events/MzD/.







