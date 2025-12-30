Iowa Wolves Earn Big Win 136-115 on the Road against Delaware Blue Coats

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves dominated the Delaware Blue Coats 136-115 to open the two-game series in Delaware. This puts Iowa (3-1) back in the regular season win column.

Alize Johnson exploded for 40 points and 12 rebounds, his highest-scoring game in an Iowa uniform. Jules Bernard added 24 points and six rebounds, while Nojel Eastern added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Jalen Crutcher, is his second game with Iowa, tallied 13 points and four assists from the bench. Minnesota two-way Rocco Zikarsky, who spent the last week with the Timberwolves, recorded 11 points and five rebounds in tonight's effort.

The Wolves snagged 49 rebounds to the Blue Coats' 34 rebounds and also out-scored the Blue Coats 68-50 in the paint. Though Delaware got out to an early lead, Iowa responded in the second quarter and carried the lead through to victory.

Malcolm Hill lead Delaware (2-2) with 24 points and five rebounds, while MarJon Beauchamp scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Johni Broome and Kennedy Chandler both added 17 points in the contest.

The Wolves and Blue Coats will match-up again on Wednesday for a matinee tilt. Iowa will then return to Casey's Center to host the Sioux Falls Skyforce this weekend for Timberwolves Day on Saturday, January 3, and Faith & Family Day on Sunday, January 4.







