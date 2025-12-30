Iowa Wolves Earn Big Win 136-115 on the Road against Delaware Blue Coats
Published on December 29, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves dominated the Delaware Blue Coats 136-115 to open the two-game series in Delaware. This puts Iowa (3-1) back in the regular season win column.
Alize Johnson exploded for 40 points and 12 rebounds, his highest-scoring game in an Iowa uniform. Jules Bernard added 24 points and six rebounds, while Nojel Eastern added 14 points and nine rebounds.
Jalen Crutcher, is his second game with Iowa, tallied 13 points and four assists from the bench. Minnesota two-way Rocco Zikarsky, who spent the last week with the Timberwolves, recorded 11 points and five rebounds in tonight's effort.
The Wolves snagged 49 rebounds to the Blue Coats' 34 rebounds and also out-scored the Blue Coats 68-50 in the paint. Though Delaware got out to an early lead, Iowa responded in the second quarter and carried the lead through to victory.
Malcolm Hill lead Delaware (2-2) with 24 points and five rebounds, while MarJon Beauchamp scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Johni Broome and Kennedy Chandler both added 17 points in the contest.
The Wolves and Blue Coats will match-up again on Wednesday for a matinee tilt. Iowa will then return to Casey's Center to host the Sioux Falls Skyforce this weekend for Timberwolves Day on Saturday, January 3, and Faith & Family Day on Sunday, January 4.
NBA G League Stories from December 29, 2025
- Cruise Set Franchise Records in Victory over Bulls - Motor City Cruise
- Shorthanded Bulls Fall Short in Rematch to Cruise - Windy City Bulls
- Swarm Use 70-Point Bench Effort to Top Legends, 136-130 - Greensboro Swarm
- Iowa Wolves Earn Big Win 136-115 on the Road against Delaware Blue Coats - Iowa Wolves
- Hustle Win Regular Season Home Opener on Tyler Burton Game-Winner - Memphis Hustle
- FanDuel Sports Network to Televise and Stream Motor City Cruise Home Games - Motor City Cruise
- Mo Bamba Earns NBA Call-Up with Toronto Raptors - Salt Lake City Stars
- Sea Dubs Drop Second Half of Back-To-Back 106-96 to Osceola - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Osceola Magic Earn Weekend Sweep in Santa Cruz - Osceola Magic
- Raptors 905 Sweep the Season Series over Maine - Raptors 905
- Skyforce Earns 1000th Win in Franchise History - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Shorthanded San Diego Clippers Nearly Complete Comeback in 101-98 Loss to Sioux Falls Skyforce - San Diego Clippers
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wolves Stories
- Iowa Wolves Earn Big Win 136-115 on the Road against Delaware Blue Coats
- Iowa Wolves Suffer First Loss of Regular Season 117-123 to Greensboro Swarm
- Iowa Wolves Acquire Guard Jalen Crutcher in Three-Team Trade with Osceola Magic and South Bay Lakers
- Tristen Newton Named to the 2025 NBA G League All-Winter Showcase Team
- Iowa Wolves Blow out Westchester Knicks 132-104 in Second Game of Winter Showcase